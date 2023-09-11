Renewables Open New Doors for Aussie-Made Steel

Renewable energy is offering a host of new opportunities for Australian-made steel, Federal Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic has told the Australian steel convention.

In an opening address to the annual Australian Steel Institute (ASI) convention today (September 11) at Melbourne’s Sofitel Hotel, Husic said Australian-made steel had a key role to play in the shift to advanced manufacturing, renewable energy and low emissions, including production of wind turbines.

“We want to be a country that makes things. Australian-made steel will play a vital role in that vision. The net result is higher paid jobs and greater prosperity for Australians everywhere.”

Husic said Australian-made steel was “crucial” to the economy, employing 140,000 people and generating $30b in annual revenue, he said. “I am the son of a metal worker and I know how important steel is to the nation,” Husic said.

“Important as the industry is today, it can be bigger and better,” Husic said. He said the government was looking to boost local jobs including steel jobs through its $15b National Reconstruction Fund.

The September 10-12 ASI Choose Steel conference at Melbourne’s Sofitel Hotel will deliver among other things a panel discussion at 11am today (September 11) on an ASI campaign promoting steel as the preferred building material for home renovations.

A website supporting the campaign features a collection of compelling case studies, practical dos and don'ts for home renovation, and a comprehensive list of steel suppliers specialising in home renovations (www.choosesteel.com.au).

ASI is the peak body for the Australian steel industry, with 500 companies and 5000 members. Founding members are BlueScope, InfraBuild, Liberty Primary Steel and Stramit Building Products.

