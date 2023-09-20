Electrically Insulative Two Component Epoxy Features High Elongation

Master Bond EP21LVFL combines good flexibility with a solid strength profile. It is curable at room temperature with a long working life of 120-160 minutes at 75 °F for a 100 gram batch and features a flowable initial mixed viscosity of 10,000-14,000 cps. This epoxy generates low exotherm making it suitable not only for bonding and coating, but also for sealing and potting applications.

EP21LVFL. Image Credit: Master Bond

EP21LVFL is especially useful in bonding substrates with different coefficients of expansion such as metals, composites, glass, ceramics, rubbers and plastics. It has a high elongation of 120-150%, a low tensile modulus of 1,500-2,500 psi and a shore D hardness of 40-50. The product offers excellent electrical insulation properties with a volume resistivity exceeding 1015 ohm-cm and a dielectric constant of 2.95 at 60 Hz. EP21LVFL has a tensile strength of 1,200-1,400 psi and a lap shear strength measuring 900-1,100 psi, which is impressive for a flexible product. The system is capable of withstanding rigorous thermal cycling, vibration, mechanical stress and shock.

This two part epoxy offers a non-critical one to two mix ratio, by weight or volume. Part A is clear and Part B is amber clear. Additionally, it can be formulated in other colors. EP21LVFL cures more rapidly at elevated temperatures. Optimal performance properties can be achieved by curing overnight at room temperature followed by 4-6 hours at 125-150 °F. The product is available in a variety of packing options, including ½ pint, pint, quart, gallon and 5 gallon kits as well as in premixed and frozen syringes and dual cartridges for gun dispensers.

Master Bond Toughened and Flexibilized Adhesive Compounds

Master Bond EP21LVFL is a flexibilized and toughened adhesive suited for bonding, sealing, coating and potting. It features high elongation, good flow and a long working life.

