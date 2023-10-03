Posted in | News | Materials Processing | Control Systems

Halliburton Introduces Equiflow® Density Autonomous Inflow Control Device to Enhance Hydrocarbon Recovery

Oct 3 2023Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.

Halliburton Company today introduced the EquiFlow® Density autonomous inflow control device (AICD). This first-of-its-kind device addresses reservoir fluid uncertainties and allows the operator to enhance hydrocarbon recovery in wells where current autonomous technologies are limited.

EquiFlow Density uses an innovative density amplifier designed to differentiate reservoir fluids. It incorporates a fluid selector to magnify density forces by creating artificial gravity while making the device completely orientation neutral. The fluid selector opens or closes autonomously to restrict water without any surface intervention. The tool provides a meaningful reduction in water influx, which is typically treated at the surface.

“Most autonomous ICDs rely on reservoir fluid viscosity contrast to differentiate the fluids being produced, but oil and water frequently appear at similar viscosities,” said David Loveless, vice president, Halliburton Completion Tools. “EquiFlow Density AICD differentiates itself by producing and restricting downhole fluids using density, even when the viscosities are identical. This allows operators to optimize hydrocarbon production in difficult wells where current autonomous technologies are not effectively able to separate the water from the desired oil.”

EquiFlow Density AICD is part of Halliburton’s Advanced Completions portfolio, purposely engineered to improve reservoir management, enhance hydrocarbon recovery, and optimize production to provide higher revenue potential and increased asset value.

Source: https://www.halliburton.com/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »