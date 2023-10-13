Posted in | News | Materials Testing | Materials Analysis

Toughened, One Component Epoxy Features High Glass Transition Temperature

Master Bond Supreme 17HTND-2 is a toughened epoxy system for bonding and sealing applications. It is a true one component system, not premixed and frozen, with an unlimited working life at room temperature. Supreme 17HTND-2 is thermally stable, featuring a high glass transition temperature (Tg) of 410 °F (210 °C). It also meets NASA low outgassing specifications per ASTM E595 testing.

Image Credit: Master Bond Inc.

Supreme 17HTND-2 has reliable electrical insulation properties with a volume resistivity exceeding 1015 ohm-cm at 75 °F. It possesses high bond strength properties with a lap shear strength of 1,900-2,100 psi and a tensile strength of 7,000-8,000 psi. It is designed to withstand thermal cycling and offers a wide service temperature range from -100 °F to +550 °F (-73 °C to 288 °C). Along with its simple handling properties, it has a paste consistency and is completely non-drip, making it ideal for applications where no flow is critical.

Supreme 17HTND-2 cures at elevated temperatures with cure schedule options including 300 °F for 4-6 hours or 350 °F for 2-4 hours. An optimal cure schedule is at 300 °F for 4-6 hours, followed by a post cure at 350 °F for 8-12 hours. It bonds well to a wide variety of substrates including metal, ceramics, composites and several plastics. Black in color, it is available in standard packaging of jars and cans, ranging from ½ pint to gallon containers.

Master Bond Toughened and Flexibilized Adhesive Compounds

Supreme 17HTND-2 is a high strength, toughened epoxy adhesive ideal for applications that require resistance to high temperatures as well as thermal cycling.

Source: https://www.masterbond.com/

