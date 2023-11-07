Toshiba Launches 30V N-Channel Common-Drain MOSFET Suitable for Devices with USB and for Protecting Battery Packs

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") has launched “SSM10N961L,” a low on-resistance, 30V N-channel common-drain MOSFET, suitable for devices with USB and for protecting battery packs. Shipments start today.

Toshiba: SSM10N961L, a 30V N-channel common-drain MOSFET in a new, small, thin package. Image Credit: Business Wire

Until now, Toshiba’s line-up of N-channel common-drain MOSFETs has focused on 12 V products, mainly for use in protecting the lithium-ion battery packs of smartphones. The release of a 30 V product realizes a wider selection of applications requiring voltages higher than 12 V, such as load switching for the power lines of USB charging devices, and the protection of lithium-ion battery packs in laptop PCs and tablets.

Realizing a bi-directional switch with a low drain-source on-resistance (R DS(ON) ) has required two MOSFETs, either 3.3×3.3 mm or 2×2 mm, with low R DS(ON) . Toshiba’s new product uses a new, small, thin package TCSPAG-341501 (3.37 mm× 1.47 mm (typ.), t=0.11 mm (typ.)), and features low source-source on-resistance (R SS(ON) ) of 9.9 mΩ (typ.) in a single package common-drain configuration.

USB Power Delivery (USB PD) that supports a power supply ranging 15 W (5V / 3A) to a maximum of 240 W (48V / 5A) was developed for devices requiring high power supply. USB PD specifies a role swap function for swapping the power supply and receiving side, and requires devices with USB charging to support bi-directional power supply, so that both sides can supply and receive power. The new product is an N-channel common-drain MOSFET that supports bi-directional power supply, and that has a small mounting area.

Combining the product with a driver IC in Toshiba’s TCK42xG series forms a load switching circuit with a backflow prevention function or a power multiplexer circuit that can switch operations between Make-Before-Break (MBB) and Break-Before-Make (BBM). Toshiba has today released a reference design for a power multiplexer circuit (using common-drain MOSFETs) based on this product combination. Use of the reference design will help to reduce product design and development times.

Toshiba will continue to expand its product line-up and improve characteristics, to raise design flexibility.

Applications

Smartphones

Laptop PCs

Tablets, etc.

Features

High source-source voltage rating: V SSS =30V

=30V Low on-resistance: R SS(ON) =9.9mΩ (typ.) (V GS =10V)

=9.9mΩ (typ.) (V =10V) Common‐drain connection structure for bi-directional conduction

Small and thin type TCSPAG-341501 package: 3.37 mm×1.47 mm (typ.), t=0.11 mm (typ.)

Main Specifications

(Unless otherwise specified, T a =25 °C) Part number SSM10N961L Polarity N-channel×2 Internal connection Common-drain Absolute maximum ratings Source-source voltage V SSS (V) 30 Gate-source voltage V GSS (V) ±20 Source current (DC) I S (A) 9.0 Source current (DC) I S (A) 14.0 Electrical characteristics Source-source breakdown voltage V (BR)SSS (V) V GS ＝0V min 30 Source–source on-resistance R SS(ON) (mΩ) V GS ＝10V typ. 9.9 V GS ＝4.5V typ. 13.6 Package Name TCSPAG-341501 Size (mm) typ. 3.37×1.47, t=0.11 Sample Check & Availability Buy Online

Notes:

[1] Device mounted on a 25 mm×27.5 mm, t=1.6 mm, Cu Pad: 18 µm, 407 mm2, FR4 glass epoxy board

[2] Device mounted on a 25 mm×27.5 mm, t=1.6 mm, Cu Pad: 70 µm, 687.5 mm2, FR4 glass epoxy board

