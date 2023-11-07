Posted in | News | Design and Innovation | Control Systems

Toshiba Launches 30V N-Channel Common-Drain MOSFET Suitable for Devices with USB and for Protecting Battery Packs

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") has launched “SSM10N961L,” a low on-resistance, 30V N-channel common-drain MOSFET, suitable for devices with USB and for protecting battery packs. Shipments start today.

Toshiba: SSM10N961L, a 30V N-channel common-drain MOSFET in a new, small, thin package. Image Credit: Business Wire

Until now, Toshiba’s line-up of N-channel common-drain MOSFETs has focused on 12 V products, mainly for use in protecting the lithium-ion battery packs of smartphones. The release of a 30 V product realizes a wider selection of applications requiring voltages higher than 12 V, such as load switching for the power lines of USB charging devices, and the protection of lithium-ion battery packs in laptop PCs and tablets.

Realizing a bi-directional switch with a low drain-source on-resistance (RDS(ON)) has required two MOSFETs, either 3.3×3.3 mm or 2×2 mm, with low RDS(ON). Toshiba’s new product uses a new, small, thin package TCSPAG-341501 (3.37 mm×1.47 mm (typ.), t=0.11 mm (typ.)), and features low source-source on-resistance (RSS(ON)) of 9.9 mΩ (typ.) in a single package common-drain configuration.

USB Power Delivery (USB PD) that supports a power supply ranging 15 W (5V / 3A) to a maximum of 240 W (48V / 5A) was developed for devices requiring high power supply. USB PD specifies a role swap function for swapping the power supply and receiving side, and requires devices with USB charging to support bi-directional power supply, so that both sides can supply and receive power. The new product is an N-channel common-drain MOSFET that supports bi-directional power supply, and that has a small mounting area.

Combining the product with a driver IC in Toshiba’s TCK42xG series forms a load switching circuit with a backflow prevention function or a power multiplexer circuit that can switch operations between Make-Before-Break (MBB) and Break-Before-Make (BBM). Toshiba has today released a reference design for a power multiplexer circuit (using common-drain MOSFETs) based on this product combination. Use of the reference design will help to reduce product design and development times.

Toshiba will continue to expand its product line-up and improve characteristics, to raise design flexibility.

Applications

  • Smartphones
  • Laptop PCs
  • Tablets, etc.

Features

  • High source-source voltage rating: VSSS=30V
  • Low on-resistance: RSS(ON)=9.9mΩ (typ.) (VGS=10V)
  • Common‐drain connection structure for bi-directional conduction
  • Small and thin type TCSPAG-341501 package: 3.37 mm×1.47 mm (typ.), t=0.11 mm (typ.)

Main Specifications

(Unless otherwise specified, Ta=25 °C)

Part number

SSM10N961L

Polarity

N-channel×2

Internal connection

Common-drain

Absolute

maximum

ratings

Source-source voltage VSSS (V)

30

Gate-source voltage VGSS (V)

±20

Source current (DC) IS (A)

9.0

Source current (DC) IS (A)

14.0

Electrical

characteristics

Source-source breakdown voltage V(BR)SSS (V)

VGS＝0V

min

30

Source–source on-resistance RSS(ON) (mΩ)

VGS＝10V

typ.

9.9

VGS＝4.5V

typ.

13.6

Package

Name

TCSPAG-341501

Size (mm)

typ.

3.37×1.47, t=0.11

Notes:
[1] Device mounted on a 25 mm×27.5 mm, t=1.6 mm, Cu Pad: 18 µm, 407 mm2, FR4 glass epoxy board
[2] Device mounted on a 25 mm×27.5 mm, t=1.6 mm, Cu Pad: 70 µm, 687.5 mm2, FR4 glass epoxy board

Source: https://www.global.toshiba/ww/top.html

