Toshiba Launches 30V N-Channel Common-Drain MOSFET Suitable for Devices with USB and for Protecting Battery Packs

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") has launched “SSM10N961L,” a low on-resistance, 30V N-channel common-drain MOSFET, suitable for devices with USB and for protecting battery packs. Shipments start today.
Until now, Toshiba’s line-up of N-channel common-drain MOSFETs has focused on 12 V products, mainly for use in protecting the lithium-ion battery packs of smartphones. The release of a 30 V product realizes a wider selection of applications requiring voltages higher than 12 V, such as load switching for the power lines of USB charging devices, and the protection of lithium-ion battery packs in laptop PCs and tablets.
Realizing a bi-directional switch with a low drain-source on-resistance (RDS(ON)) has required two MOSFETs, either 3.3×3.3 mm or 2×2 mm, with low RDS(ON). Toshiba’s new product uses a new, small, thin package TCSPAG-341501 (3.37 mm×1.47 mm (typ.), t=0.11 mm (typ.)), and features low source-source on-resistance (RSS(ON)) of 9.9 mΩ (typ.) in a single package common-drain configuration.
USB Power Delivery (USB PD) that supports a power supply ranging 15 W (5V / 3A) to a maximum of 240 W (48V / 5A) was developed for devices requiring high power supply. USB PD specifies a role swap function for swapping the power supply and receiving side, and requires devices with USB charging to support bi-directional power supply, so that both sides can supply and receive power. The new product is an N-channel common-drain MOSFET that supports bi-directional power supply, and that has a small mounting area.
Combining the product with a driver IC in Toshiba’s TCK42xG series forms a load switching circuit with a backflow prevention function or a power multiplexer circuit that can switch operations between Make-Before-Break (MBB) and Break-Before-Make (BBM). Toshiba has today released a reference design for a power multiplexer circuit (using common-drain MOSFETs) based on this product combination. Use of the reference design will help to reduce product design and development times.
Toshiba will continue to expand its product line-up and improve characteristics, to raise design flexibility.
Applications
- Smartphones
- Laptop PCs
- Tablets, etc.
Features
- High source-source voltage rating: VSSS=30V
- Low on-resistance: RSS(ON)=9.9mΩ (typ.) (VGS=10V)
- Common‐drain connection structure for bi-directional conduction
- Small and thin type TCSPAG-341501 package: 3.37 mm×1.47 mm (typ.), t=0.11 mm (typ.)
Main Specifications
|
(Unless otherwise specified, Ta=25 °C)
|
Part number
|
SSM10N961L
|
Polarity
|
N-channel×2
|
Internal connection
|
Common-drain
|
Absolute
maximum
ratings
|
Source-source voltage VSSS (V)
|
30
|
Gate-source voltage VGSS (V)
|
±20
|
Source current (DC) IS (A)
|
9.0
|
Source current (DC) IS (A)
|
14.0
|
Electrical
characteristics
|
Source-source breakdown voltage V(BR)SSS (V)
|
VGS＝0V
|
min
|
30
|
Source–source on-resistance RSS(ON) (mΩ)
|
VGS＝10V
|
typ.
|
9.9
|
VGS＝4.5V
|
typ.
|
13.6
|
Package
|
Name
|
TCSPAG-341501
|
Size (mm)
|
typ.
|
3.37×1.47, t=0.11
|
Sample Check & Availability
|
Buy Online
Notes:
[1] Device mounted on a 25 mm×27.5 mm, t=1.6 mm, Cu Pad: 18 µm, 407 mm2, FR4 glass epoxy board
[2] Device mounted on a 25 mm×27.5 mm, t=1.6 mm, Cu Pad: 70 µm, 687.5 mm2, FR4 glass epoxy board
Source: https://www.global.toshiba/ww/top.html