Thermo Scientific ARL X’TRA Companion X-Ray Diffractometer now Enables High Precision Phase and Structure Analysis for Quality Control

Thermo Fisher Scientific is launching the Thermo Scientific™ ARL™ X’TRA Companion X-ray Diffractometer to support cost-effective routine phase analysis for quality monitoring in any laboratory. This benchtop θ/θ Bragg-Brentano X-ray diffractometer features a state-of-the-art configuration – offering accuracy, precision, safety, and ease of use – in a compact, low maintenance design that can be easily incorporated into any setting. Its solid state 2D detector ensures high resolution data is collected within minutes, to support efficient and informed process control and consistent product quality.

Overview

The ARL X’TRA Companion X-ray Diffractometer is the latest instrument within Thermo Fisher’s well established X-ray diffraction (XRD) product line. The instrument enables rapid and comprehensive analysis of phases in a wide range of samples, from clinker to battery materials. Its advanced detector and precision optics provide high resolution accurate data, enabling users to carefully monitor the quality and consistency of their processes, manage costs of production, and comply with current regulations. Efficient sample loading and intuitive software streamline the workflow to improve throughput and productivity, while automated transmission of results to a laboratory information management system provides efficient and secure data management.

Key Applications

The ARL X'TRA Companion X-ray Diffractometer is designed to be a cost-effective solution for accurate phase analysis in any laboratory, including in cement, ore mining, and battery material production.

Features/Benefits

High resolution detector yields high quality, precise data to improve product consistency

yields high quality, precise data to improve product consistency Sample changer allows high throughput analysis of sample batches

allows high throughput analysis of sample batches Intuitive software makes instrumen﻿t accessible to operators of varying skill levels with minimal training

makes instrumen﻿t accessible to operators of varying skill levels with minimal training Advanced mineral analysis allows identification of polymorphisms, such as C3S M1 / M3 in clinker, to monitor quality and process efficiency

allows identification of polymorphisms, such as C3S M1 / M3 in clinker, to monitor quality and process efficiency Correlate XRD and X-ray fluorescence analysis to improve interpretation and accuracy of results

to improve interpretation and accuracy of results Remote diagnostics enable a quick response to any issues detected

enable a quick response to any issues detected Robust and reliable design reduces downtime and maintenance costs

reduces downtime and maintenance costs Backed by Thermo Fisher’s high level support services to maximize uptime and workflow compliance

Source: http://www.thermofisher.com/xtra