Hiden Analytical Ltd Unveils Performance-Enhanced QGA 2.0 Gas Analyser

Hiden Analytical Ltd proudly announces the launch of the QGA 2.0, a significant evolution in gas analysis technology. This next-generation analyser outperforms its predecessor with notable enhancements in speed, precision, and functionality, setting new standards in gas analysis.

Key performance enhancements include:

Increased Speed: The QGA 2.0 performs 1000 measurements per second, offering rapid analysis.

Advanced Precision: Exceptional accuracy with less than 0.5% error at 1 ppm.

Improved Electronics: Redesigned for enhanced functionality and easier servicing.

Enhanced Compatibility: Compatible with all available inlets for versatile gas analysis.

Streamlined Operation: Simplified start-up with a single button for pump down and software start.

Compact and Lightweight: 42% smaller footprint and reduced weight for ease of use.

These advancements exemplify Hiden Analytical commitment to pushing the boundaries of gas analysis technology, offering researchers and industry professionals unparalleled performance and reliability.

