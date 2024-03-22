Polyglass Launches ModifleeceTM – A Fleeceback SBS (Elastomeric) Base Sheet

Polyglass U.S.A., Inc., a leading manufacturer of building envelope and waterproofing solutions, proudly announces the launch of ModifleeceTM, a revolutionary fleece-backed Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) modified bitumen roofing membrane base sheet. Designed for the use in multi-ply low-slope roofing systems, Modifleece sets a new standard in roofing technology, offering unparalleled performance and versatility.

Through an innovative laminating process, Modifleece integrates a specially formulated dual compound into the polyester fabric, creating a seamless bond between the two components. The self-adhered side laps are safeguarded by a protective release film, which is removed during application to reveal the aggressive self-adhered SBS compound, ensuring watertight seams.

Key Features and Benefits of Modifleece:

Versatility: Suitable for application directly over irregular or semi-rough substrates, including Lightweight Concrete (LWC), and as a recover option over existing modified bitumen roofing systems

Durable Waterproofing: Modifleece serves as a strong and durable waterproofing substrate for additional roofing membrane plies, ensuring long-lasting protection

Wind Uplift Resistance: The tough polyester-reinforces bottom surface fabric provides a robust foam adhesive bond, offering superior wind uplift resistance

Quick Dry-In System: An adhered non-penetrating system eliminates the need for fasteners, providing a quick dry-in solution

Labor savings: the non-penetrating system saves valuable install time when compared to fastened base sheet systems, particularly in high wind areas

Cost-Effective Recovery: Ideal for occupied buildings, Modifleece offers a cost-effective and efficient recover option, making it a preferred choice for roofing projects

Safe and clean: odorless, no mess, flame-free when used with self-adhered piles

Easy Installation: The self-adhered side laps feature an easy installation process, ensuring an immediate watertight seal

