Polyglass Launches ModifleeceTM – A Fleeceback SBS (Elastomeric) Base Sheet

Polyglass U.S.A., Inc., a leading manufacturer of building envelope and waterproofing solutions, proudly announces the launch of ModifleeceTM, a revolutionary fleece-backed Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) modified bitumen roofing membrane base sheet. Designed for the use in multi-ply low-slope roofing systems, Modifleece sets a new standard in roofing technology, offering unparalleled performance and versatility.

Through an innovative laminating process, Modifleece integrates a specially formulated dual compound into the polyester fabric, creating a seamless bond between the two components. The self-adhered side laps are safeguarded by a protective release film, which is removed during application to reveal the aggressive self-adhered SBS compound, ensuring watertight seams. 

Key Features and Benefits of Modifleece:

  • Versatility: Suitable for application directly over irregular or semi-rough substrates, including Lightweight Concrete (LWC), and as a recover option over existing modified bitumen roofing systems
  • Durable Waterproofing: Modifleece serves as a strong and durable waterproofing substrate for additional roofing membrane plies, ensuring long-lasting protection
  • Wind Uplift Resistance: The tough polyester-reinforces bottom surface fabric provides a robust foam  adhesive bond, offering superior wind uplift resistance
  • Quick Dry-In System: An adhered non-penetrating system eliminates the need for fasteners, providing a quick dry-in solution
  • Labor savings: the non-penetrating system saves valuable install time when compared to fastened base sheet systems, particularly in high wind areas
  • Cost-Effective Recovery: Ideal for occupied buildings, Modifleece offers a cost-effective and efficient recover option, making it a preferred choice for roofing projects
  • Safe and clean: odorless, no mess, flame-free when used with self-adhered piles
  • Easy Installation: The self-adhered side laps feature an easy installation process, ensuring an immediate watertight seal

Source: https://polyglass.us/

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

