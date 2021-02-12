Polyglass Announces Polystick® P High-Temperature Roof Underlayment

Polyglass U.S.A. Inc., an industry-leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems, is pleased to announce the release of Polystick P, an advanced self-adhered roof underlayment specifically designed for metal roofs and other high-temperature applications.

Image Credit: Polyglass U.S.A., Inc.

​​​​​​​Made from elastomeric modified asphalt, Polystick P can withstand temperatures up to 250 degrees Fahrenheit. It features a high tensile strength top surface containing a proprietary skid-resistant pattern for sure footing. The bottom surface consists of a high-temperature compound that is self-adhered for quick, accurate application.

When properly installed, Polystick P creates a watertight seam thanks to a rubberized asphalt bleedout along the edge, creating effective waterproofing against the elements. Each roll comes protected by siliconized split-release paper providing easy self-adhered installation, and the self-adhered compound easily forms a seal around nails. And because the underlayment is rated for exposure up to 180 days, contractors can use it confidently on works-in progress.

Specially designed for high-temperature applications, Polystick P is an ideal underlayment for metal roofs like steel and copper, as well as mechanically attached roof tiles and other roof coverings. It easily attaches to skylights, valleys and other flashing areas. Use it in confidence as its own underlayment or as part of a multiply underlayment system.

“The versatility of Polystick P for both residential and commercial applications is outstanding,“ said Tino De La Rosa, Pacific Northwest Regional Sales Manager for Polyglass.

Polyglass U.S.A., Inc., is happy to answer any questions about this exciting underlayment product. For more information about Polystick P, please visit polyglass.us/product/polystick-p.

Source: https://polyglass.us/