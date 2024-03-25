ABB Breaks Ground On New US Calibration Hall to Support Growing Demand for Instrumentation in North America

The construction of the 12,000-square-foot calibration hall in Bartlesville, Oklahoma will increase ABB’s “Made in America” offering

High accuracy flowmeter calibration enhances measurement performance and helps industrial customers to become more energy and resource efficient

ABB has begun the construction of a new 12,000-square-foot calibration hall in the industrial park adjacent to its existing ∼200,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

The investment will strengthen the company’s calibration capabilities and provide customers with high levels of quality and accuracy in ABB’s full range of flowmeters. It will also further increase the company’s “Made in America” offering.

Jacques Mulbert, President, ABB Measurement & Analytics (third from left) and Dale Copeland, Mayor of Bartlesville (sixth from left), take part in the groundbreaking ceremony in Bartlesville.

Image Credit: ABB Measurement & Analytics

High accuracy flowmeter calibration enhances measurement performance which helps industrial customers to become more energy and resource efficient. US plant operators across industries such as chemical, oil & gas, water, battery, hydrogen and power, are able to accurately measure in and outflow as well as raw and produced materials, thus controlling their processes in a more precise and efficient way.

“With today’s groundbreaking we are on a path to improve our ability to meet the growing demand for instrumentation in the North American market,” said Jacques Mulbert, President, ABB Measurement & Analytics. “With this important investment, we will increase and strengthen our US manufacturing footprint.

The new calibration hall is expected to begin operations in early 2025.

Image Credit: ABB Measurement & Analytics

The site will benefit from the strong track record of innovation, commitment to quality, efficiency, and proximity to customers of ABB's Bartlesville factory.

The Bartlesville factory is one of ABB’s flagship North American locations and ABB recently announced that it is consolidating North American instrumentation manufacturing under one roof in Bartlesville.

The US remains ABB’s largest market by revenue, and the current investment adds to over $14 billion ABB has invested in the US since 2010.

The calibration hall is being built in the industrial park adjacent to ABB’s existing factory in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

Image Credit: ABB Measurement & Analytics

