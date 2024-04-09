Posted in | News | Fuel Cell

Achieving Unbiased PEC Cells Through Bias Distribution Control

Apr 9 2024Reviewed by Lexie Corner

The last ten years have seen the complete development of the Photo Electro Chemical (PEC) overall water-splitting reaction (OWS), particularly with regard to new catalysts, characterization techniques, and reaction processes. Compared to the hydrogen evolution reaction (HER), the oxygen evolution reaction (OER) is considered the bottleneck of oxygen water splitting (OWS) because of its sluggish kinetics.

Achieving Unbiased PEC Cells Through Bias Distribution Control
The bias distribution of the anode and cathode in the PEC overall reaction cell is like two trays of the balance, and the fulcrum corresponds to the short-circuit potential of the PEC cell. Image Credit: Science China Press

Related Stories

A number of OER alternative half-processes, including urea, ammonia, and alcohol oxidation reactions, have been devised to lessen the bias consumption of photoanodes. The ultimate aim of photochemistry is the creation of an effective, two-electrode, impartial PEC cell.

Unfortunately, earlier research mostly disregarded the polarization on the counter electrode in favor of concentrating solely on the characteristics of the working electrode in the three-electrode cell. Anodic oxidation and cathodic reduction half-reactions work in concert, and this mechanism is still unclear.

Recently, a method for measuring the bias distribution in a two-electrode PEC cell was proposed by Professor Yuchao Zhang's group. This method involves carefully examining the bias distribution between sample photoanodes and Pt cathodes in PEC OWS cells.

They demonstrated for the first time that the photovoltaic and cathodic Fermi levels determine the electrode bias consumption and that the OER half-reaction is not always the rate-limiting element of the OWS.

Additional investigations using Ni/n-Si as the model photoanode revealed that the bias distribution in the overall reaction can be effectively regulated by adjusting the electrolyte pH and coupled half-reactions.

In light of this, they suggested a description to assess the compatibility of different half-reactions, pointing out a general procedure for creating an effective PEC overall reaction cell. Motivated by this, they created an impartial PEC cell with a photocurrent of 5.3 ± 0.2 mA cm−2 comprised solely of a Ni/n-Si photoanode and a Pt cathode.

Journal Reference:

‌Dang, K., et al. (2024) Bias distribution and regulation in photoelectrochemical overall water-splitting cells. National Science Review. doi.org/10.1093/nsr/nwae053

Source: https://www.scichina.com/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback