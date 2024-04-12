Shimadzu’s New IRSpirit-X Series of Compact FTIR Spectrophotometers Provide High Performance and Sensitivity in a Space-Saving Design

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments introduces the IRSpirit-X series Fourier transform infrared (FTIR) spectrophotometers: the entry-level IRSpirit-LX, high-sensitivity IRSpirit-TX, and moisture-resistant IRSpirit-ZX. Housed in a small, lightweight design, they are equipped with the IR Pilot™ Analysis Navigation Program, which enables operators unfamiliar with FTIR analysis to obtain data easily, and the patent-pending spectrum advisor function that judges the quality of the measurement results and proposes how to obtain favorable data.

IRSpirit-X series Fourier transform infrared (FTIR) spectrophotometer.

Image Credit: Shimadzu Scientific Instruments

The IRSpirit-X series features the smallest Shimadzu FTIRs, with an installation space the size of an A3 sheet of paper or smaller and a weight of 8.5 kg. The sample installation space is in accordance with industry standards, enabling the use of optional attachments supplied from other companies in addition to Shimadzu. They also boast a significant increase in sensitivity compared to the previous series, with the IRSpirit-TX offering the highest sensitivity in this class of compact FTIR systems.

With FTIR analysis, measurements are performed with optional attachments according to the analysis objective, and the measurement conditions must be set for each attachment. Because the measurement data is sensitive to the effects of humidity and other aspects of the peripheral environment, inexperienced users often have difficulty judging the quality of the data. To address this challenge, the IRSpirit-X series is equipped with a spectrum advisor function that supports the acquisition of high-quality data. The judgment of data quality is determined by comparing the measurement results with examples created based on optimal measurement conditions.

Tasks are supported in combination with the built-in analytical intelligence program, IR Pilot&trade The standard package includes 23 macro application programs for easy start-up and navigation. Even operators unfamiliar with FTIR spectrophotometry can analyze samples by simply selecting the purpose of analysis and attachment they are using. Operators can analyze multiple samples with a single click and do not need to set parameters.

The IRSpirit-X series can also be simultaneously controlled with a Shimadzu energy dispersive X-ray fluorescence (EDXRF) spectrometer via a single PC. Using EDXIR-Analysis, a proprietary integrated analysis software program, measurement results on an organic compound from FTIR and an inorganic compound from EDXRF can be combined for more comprehensive data analysis, improving the efficiency of tasks such as contaminant analysis.

A special mirror for separating and condensing the infrared light is built into each FTIR unit. In the IRSpirit-ZX model, the mirror consists of zinc selenide (ZnSe), which is more moisture-resistant than the traditionally used potassium bromide (KBr). Therefore, this model can be used with confidence in high-temperature and high-humidity regions.

All parts except for the initial consumables in this series are guaranteed for 10 years to maintain optimal instrument condition.