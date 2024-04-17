Posted in | News | New Product

HORIBA Introduces the All-New SA-9650 Series for Flowing Gas and Dynamic Surface Area Measurement

Irvine, CA, April 16, 2024 – HORIBA Instruments, a leading innovator in analytical and measurement instrumentation, today announced the launch of the SA-9650 series, the latest advancement in flowing gas and dynamic surface area measurement.

Building upon the success of previous generations, the SA-9650 series represents the fourth iteration of this trusted, robust, and cost-effective instrument. The all-new SA-9650 series also boasts CE marking.

The SA-9650 incorporates significant improvements to deliver cutting-edge performance. Enhancements include:

  • Hardware advancements: Additional safety features, improved ergonomic design, and modern electronics.
  • Software advancements: Compatibility with the latest versions of Windows software, a significantly improved user interface, and increased flexibility for experiment design and reporting.

These advancements combine to make the SA-9650 series the most advanced dynamic surface area measurement device available today.

“We are thrilled to introduce the SA-9650 series,” said John Guerin, Product Manager of Gas Adsorption Products. “This next-generation instrument builds upon the strengths of its predecessors while incorporating significant improvements to deliver an exceptional user experience and unmatched performance.”

For more information about the SA-9650 series, please contact your local HORIBA representative, or visit the link below:

About HORIBA

HORIBA is a global leader in analytical and measurement instrumentation for a wide range of applications, including environmental monitoring, materials science, life sciences, and industrial process control. The company offers a broad portfolio of instruments and solutions that are used by scientists and engineers around the world.

