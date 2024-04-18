Posted in | News | Materials Research

Revolutionising Cardiovascular Health: Monitoring the Surface Metallurgy of Stents

In a ground-breaking advancement for cardiovascular care, Hiden Analytical Ltd is proud to announce a surface measurement technique for devices critical in the treatment of heart disease. Utilising the most sensitive surface analysis technology, Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry (SIMS), Hiden Analytical is setting new standards in the safety, efficacy, and innovation of stent technology.

Image Credit: Hiden Analytical Ltd

Surgical stents, wireframe scaffolds typically laser-cut from stainless steel, play a vital role in holding narrowed arteries open, ensuring blood flows unimpeded through the body's vital pathways. The insertion of these stents via a catheter, followed by expansion with a small balloon, is a life-saving procedure for countless patients worldwide. However, the performance and longevity of these stents are highly dependent on their surface condition.

Recognizing the critical nature of the stent's surface, Hiden Analytical leverages SIMS to examine the nanometre-thick protective chromium dioxide layer that naturally forms on the material. This meticulous analysis, using caesium ion bombardment, has revealed how certain disinfecting treatments can leave the stent's surface iron-rich and vulnerable to corrosion—a condition that could lead to stent failure, rejection by the body and tissue damage.

The unparalleled limit of detection (LOD) offered by SIMS—capable of identifying substances at ppm and even ppb levels— and atomic layer depth resolution, sets a new benchmark in medical implant characterisation. This sensitivity, combined with techniques to enhance the analyte volume, allows for an optimization of analysis, balancing lateral and depth resolutions to focus on the most critical aspects of stent performance.

Dr. Graham Cooke remarks, "SIMS provides a rapid and reliable measurement of the near surface chemistry and corrosion behaviour, which is very reassuring in a life-saving medical product."

Source: https://www.hidenanalytical.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Hiden Analytical. (2024, April 18). Revolutionising Cardiovascular Health: Monitoring the Surface Metallurgy of Stents. AZoM. Retrieved on April 19, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62871.

  • MLA

    Hiden Analytical. "Revolutionising Cardiovascular Health: Monitoring the Surface Metallurgy of Stents". AZoM. 19 April 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62871>.

  • Chicago

    Hiden Analytical. "Revolutionising Cardiovascular Health: Monitoring the Surface Metallurgy of Stents". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62871. (accessed April 19, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Hiden Analytical. 2024. Revolutionising Cardiovascular Health: Monitoring the Surface Metallurgy of Stents. AZoM, viewed 19 April 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62871.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Hiden Analytical

See all content from Hiden Analytical

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback