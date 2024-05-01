Posted in | News | New Product

Hiden Analytical Ltd Launches Advanced Software Package for QGA 2.0: MASsoft Professional and QGA 2 Software

Hiden Analytical Ltd is proud to announce the release of its advanced software package, combining MASsoft Professional and QGA 2 software, designed to complement the QGA 2.0 gas analyser. This software suite represents a significant leap in gas analysis technology, offering unparalleled precision and ease of use.

MASsoft Professional: A Multilevel Control Hub

MASsoft Professional is a comprehensive software package allowing for both straightforward control of mass spectrometer parameters and sophisticated manipulation of data. It is integral to all Hiden instruments, including the QGA 2.0, providing a user-friendly interface and efficient data management. Key features include:

  • Ionisation Energy Control: For soft ionisation of complex mixtures.
  • Data Export: Compatibility with NIST MS database and external software like Excel, Origin.
  • Device Control: Manages external devices like MFCs, gas valves, and furnace controllers.
  • Real-Time Data Management: Allows subtraction of overlapping peaks and outputs data in various formats including percentage and ppm.

QGA 2 Software: Tailored for Real-Time Gas and Vapour Analysis

The QGA 2 software is a specialized package for quantitative gas and vapour analysis, enabling real-time continuous analysis of up to 32 species with concentrations ranging from 0.1 ppm to 100%. This software offers:

 

  • Flexible Stream Modes: Capable of single or multi-stream analysis with up to 80 streams.
  • Intuitive Calibration Routines: Simplifies both cracking pattern and Relative Sensitivity (RS) measurement.
  • Advanced Analysis Features: Utilizes template setup routines with automatic spectral removal algorithms for precise quantitative data.
  • Integration with External Devices: Enhances versatility for a wide range of applications.

Together, MASsoft Professional and QGA 2 software offer an unmatched level of control, precision, and flexibility, making the QGA 2.0 not just a gas analyser, but a complete analysis solution.

