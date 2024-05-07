Posted in | News | New Product

IFAT 2024: Lutz-Jesco Presents a New Chlorine Dioxide System for Water Disinfection

 You don't always need dosing pumps. The new EASYZON L chlorine dioxide system from Lutz-Jesco deploys a reactor under vacuum conditions to mix chemicals. The technology reduces the complexity of the system whilst providing several advantages. By reducing maintenance requirements and the risk of outages and chemical leaks, it increases the safety of the entire process. Designed for use in a range of applications including small waterworks and the beverage industry, the new chlorine dioxide system can be seen for the first time at IFAT 2024. IFAT is the world's leading trade fair for the water industry and will take place in Munich from 13 to 17 June (stand B1.220).

Image Credit: Lutz-Jesco

Consisting of a reactor mounted in a protective cabinet, the new EASYZON L chlorine dioxide system deploys our tried-and-tested acid-chlorite procedure with commercially available chemicals such as 9 per cent hydrochloric acid and 7.5 per cent sodium chlorite. The system takes the chemicals from two storage tanks and mixes them in the correct ratio in the reaction tank, to form chlorine dioxide. This reaction takes around ten to 15 minutes. After the chlorine dioxide has been diluted with water, the system then feeds the resulting 0.05 to 0.15 per cent aqueous chlorine dioxide solution into a product tank, from where it is fed into the process by a dosing pump. “Despite its compact design, the EASYZON L provides a maximum production capacity of 40 grammes of chlorine dioxide per hour, which corresponds to around 27 litres of chlorine dioxide solution," says Steffen Roth, Head of Development at Lutz-Jesco GmbH. “The chlorine dioxide system is ideally suited to the disinfection of drinking water in a range of contexts such as small waterworks, hospitals, hotels and the beverage industry.”

Vacuum Mixing Reduces Maintenance Requirements and the Risk of Outages

A special feature of the EASYZON L is the vacuum mixing of the chemicals without the use of dosing pumps. The system generates a vacuum to draw in the hydrochloric acid and sodium chlorite. The liquids are drawn in by a Venturi ejector. "This approach not only enables precise mixing but also reduces the complexity of the system, thereby reducing costs, maintenance requirements and the risk of outages,” explains Roth.

The vacuum procedure also minimizes the safety risk. Working under low pressure, it reduces the likelihood of leaks and uncontrolled pressure increases that result from defective dosing pumps. Another special feature: The flow sensors for chemicals and water incorporated in EASYZON L enable especially precise monitoring of the mixing process. "Many commercially available systems only measure the strokes of the dosing pumps, which is often less accurate."

EASYZON L Enables Reliable and Sustainable Water Disinfection

The chlorine dioxide solution produced by EASYZON L enables efficient disinfection of drinking water. Despite its low concentration, the solution is effective against a wide range of micro-organisms, including bacteria, viruses, fungi and protozoa. High stability over a wide pH range from five to 11 ensures reliability in various applications. Moreover, chlorine dioxide forms fewer by-products during the disinfection process in comparison with chlorine and leaves no unpleasant odours or tastes. As Roth says: “The combination of these features makes EASYZON L an ideal solution for water treatment and other industrial applications.”

Source: https://www.lutz-jesco.com/en/

