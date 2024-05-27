Posted in | News | Materials Research

University of Colorado Boulder Elevates Research Capabilities with Inauguration of EVIDENT Discovery Center

Evident Corporation, a global leader in microscopy solutions, embarks on a transformative collaboration with the University of Colorado Boulder (CU Boulder), a distinguished institution renowned for its contributions to scientific discovery and innovation. Together, they proudly announce the inauguration of an Evident Discovery Center at CU Boulder’s Light Microscopy Core Facility. The opening of this center signifies a significant milestone in advancing CU Boulder’s research capabilities and underscores both the university’s and Evident’s commitments to pushing the boundaries of scientific exploration.

University of Colorado Boulder. Image Credit: Evident Corporation

Supporting Pioneers in the Field of Molecular and Cellular Research

Established in 1876, CU Boulder stands as one of only 38 AAU public research universities in the nation, boasting a rich legacy of academic excellence and groundbreaking research. With a stellar faculty including five Nobel laureates, nine MacArthur fellows and multiple Howard Hughes Medical Institute Awardees, CU Boulder is at the forefront of pioneering research across various disciplines.

CU Boulder’s esteemed Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology (MCDB) department welcomes the Evident Discovery Center into its Light Microscopy Core, a facility that embodies CU Boulder’s dedication to cutting-edge research and is a shared instrumentation resource across the entire CU Boulder campus.

Founded in 1968 by the eminent cell biologist Keith Porter, MCDB has been instrumental in unraveling the complexities of life at the molecular and cellular levels. Over the years, MCDB researchers have made groundbreaking discoveries that have reshaped our understanding of fundamental biological processes. Equipped with several of Evident’s live cell microscopy and multiphoton imaging systems, the Evident Discovery Center empowers researchers across diverse fields to delve into a wide array of scientific inquiries and continue to push the boundaries of scientific discovery.

Advanced Imaging Tools to Push the Boundaries of Scientific Discovery

Joe Dragavon, PhD, Director of Core Facilities and Shared Instrumentation at the CU Boulder, expresses enthusiasm about the new center, “Our partnership with Evident will help make advanced microscopy resources available to the entire university. The capabilities afforded through these microscopes will enable important discoveries that will help propel our faculty and students in their careers while also fueling advances for the broader scientific community.”

Lee Wagstaff, Evident’s Vice President of Micro Imaging Solutions in the Americas, highlights the significance of the collaboration, “By providing the university’s researchers with access to microscopy solutions optimized for their needs as well as continued application information and training, this Evident Discovery Center helps support groundbreaking discoveries that will shape the future of science and benefit society as a whole.”

Source: https://www.evidentscientific.com/en/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Evident Corporation - NDT. (2024, May 27). University of Colorado Boulder Elevates Research Capabilities with Inauguration of EVIDENT Discovery Center. AZoM. Retrieved on May 28, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63064.

  • MLA

    Evident Corporation - NDT. "University of Colorado Boulder Elevates Research Capabilities with Inauguration of EVIDENT Discovery Center". AZoM. 28 May 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63064>.

  • Chicago

    Evident Corporation - NDT. "University of Colorado Boulder Elevates Research Capabilities with Inauguration of EVIDENT Discovery Center". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63064. (accessed May 28, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Evident Corporation - NDT. 2024. University of Colorado Boulder Elevates Research Capabilities with Inauguration of EVIDENT Discovery Center. AZoM, viewed 28 May 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63064.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Evident Corporation - NDT

See all content from Evident Corporation - NDT

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback