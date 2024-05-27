University of Colorado Boulder Elevates Research Capabilities with Inauguration of EVIDENT Discovery Center

Evident Corporation, a global leader in microscopy solutions, embarks on a transformative collaboration with the University of Colorado Boulder (CU Boulder), a distinguished institution renowned for its contributions to scientific discovery and innovation. Together, they proudly announce the inauguration of an Evident Discovery Center at CU Boulder’s Light Microscopy Core Facility. The opening of this center signifies a significant milestone in advancing CU Boulder’s research capabilities and underscores both the university’s and Evident’s commitments to pushing the boundaries of scientific exploration.

University of Colorado Boulder. Image Credit: Evident Corporation

Supporting Pioneers in the Field of Molecular and Cellular Research

Established in 1876, CU Boulder stands as one of only 38 AAU public research universities in the nation, boasting a rich legacy of academic excellence and groundbreaking research. With a stellar faculty including five Nobel laureates, nine MacArthur fellows and multiple Howard Hughes Medical Institute Awardees, CU Boulder is at the forefront of pioneering research across various disciplines.

CU Boulder’s esteemed Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology (MCDB) department welcomes the Evident Discovery Center into its Light Microscopy Core, a facility that embodies CU Boulder’s dedication to cutting-edge research and is a shared instrumentation resource across the entire CU Boulder campus.

Founded in 1968 by the eminent cell biologist Keith Porter, MCDB has been instrumental in unraveling the complexities of life at the molecular and cellular levels. Over the years, MCDB researchers have made groundbreaking discoveries that have reshaped our understanding of fundamental biological processes. Equipped with several of Evident’s live cell microscopy and multiphoton imaging systems, the Evident Discovery Center empowers researchers across diverse fields to delve into a wide array of scientific inquiries and continue to push the boundaries of scientific discovery.

Advanced Imaging Tools to Push the Boundaries of Scientific Discovery

Joe Dragavon, PhD, Director of Core Facilities and Shared Instrumentation at the CU Boulder, expresses enthusiasm about the new center, “Our partnership with Evident will help make advanced microscopy resources available to the entire university. The capabilities afforded through these microscopes will enable important discoveries that will help propel our faculty and students in their careers while also fueling advances for the broader scientific community.”

Lee Wagstaff, Evident’s Vice President of Micro Imaging Solutions in the Americas, highlights the significance of the collaboration, “By providing the university’s researchers with access to microscopy solutions optimized for their needs as well as continued application information and training, this Evident Discovery Center helps support groundbreaking discoveries that will shape the future of science and benefit society as a whole.”

Source: https://www.evidentscientific.com/en/