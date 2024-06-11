The Game Changer for Process Industries: Ethernet-APL

The key technology Ethernet-APL fulfils all promises and brings digitalization to every corner of a process plant: the fast and efficient communication of large amounts of data is barrier-free and reliable in potentially explosive areas.

Field Switch with Ethernet-APL and Profibus PA – The Data Hub in the Field of the Process Plant. Image Credit: Pepperl+Fuchs

At 10 Mbit/s, the transmission of enormous amounts of data over long distances is at least 300 times faster than with current technologies such as HART or fieldbus. Users can therefore access information from highly diagnosable and configurable devices.

The Ethernet-APL Rail Field Switch - the latest FieldConnex innovation - allows several applications to query information from the field simultaneously. Diagnostics via the physical layer itself makes it possible to detect and eliminate creeping quality deterioration and errors in the installation. Simply put, the seamless insight of Ethernet APL technology helps to keep production quality and plant availability at a high level. The switch also reports physical layer measurements for fiber optic transmission.

Specially developed SFP modules connect the switch to the network via single mode and multimode fiber optic cables. They support cable lengths of up to 30 km. They are certified as accessories for the switch and can be installed in Zone 2/Div. 2.

At ACHEMA 2024, Pepperl+Fuchs presented the latest infrastructure products for all signal types, from intrinsically safe barriers and remote I/O to fieldbus and Ethernet APL. The company's team will accompany planners and end users on the way to IIoT applications. A new event format was also launched in Frankfurt. The "Ethernet-APL Expert Talk" allows various manufacturers and users to have their say. The experts reported on their experiences of the challenges, solutions, benefits and opportunities with Ethernet-APL.