Hilscher Introduces sensorEDGE IO-Link Masters for Instant Monitoring of Sensor Data

Hilscher, a global leader in innovative industrial communication products and services, is pleased to introduce two new Edge IO-Link masters to help customers modernize their machines and plants through instant IO-Link machine monitoring. The new devices can connect directly to Ethernet-based IT infrastructures without the need to interface with existing communication networks and their control systems.

Image Credit: Hilscher

The New Edge IO-Link Masters Come in Two Versions:

sensorEDGE. Based on a central platform, this complete system allows you to remotely monitor up to eight IO-Link sensors. Requiring only a power supply and an internet connection, the sensorEDGE box transmits data into the cloud at one-second intervals for direct analysis.

sensorEDGE FIELD. Featuring two container engines and optional cloud support, sensorEDGE FIELD connects up to eight local IO-Link sensors and includes an open computing platform for your own software with centralized management.

sensorEDGE devices combine computing power and IO-Link master technology in one IP67-rated housing. In addition, Hilscher’s centralized edge management platform allows users to manage the new devices easily either locally or via the internet.