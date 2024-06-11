Posted in | News | Modeling and Simulation | New Product

Hilscher Introduces sensorEDGE IO-Link Masters for Instant Monitoring of Sensor Data

Hilscher, a global leader in innovative industrial communication products and services, is pleased to introduce two new Edge IO-Link masters to help customers modernize their machines and plants through instant IO-Link machine monitoring. The new devices can connect directly to Ethernet-based IT infrastructures without the need to interface with existing communication networks and their control systems.

Image Credit: Hilscher

The New Edge IO-Link Masters Come in Two Versions:

  • sensorEDGE. Based on a central platform, this complete system allows you to remotely monitor up to eight IO-Link sensors. Requiring only a power supply and an internet connection, the sensorEDGE box transmits data into the cloud at one-second intervals for direct analysis.
  •  sensorEDGE FIELD. Featuring two container engines and optional cloud support, sensorEDGE FIELD connects up to eight local IO-Link sensors and includes an open computing platform for your own software with centralized management.

sensorEDGE devices combine computing power and IO-Link master technology in one IP67-rated housing. In addition, Hilscher’s centralized edge management platform allows users to manage the new devices easily either locally or via the internet.

Source:

https://www.hilscher.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Hilscher. (2024, June 11). Hilscher Introduces sensorEDGE IO-Link Masters for Instant Monitoring of Sensor Data. AZoM. Retrieved on June 11, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63165.

  • MLA

    Hilscher. "Hilscher Introduces sensorEDGE IO-Link Masters for Instant Monitoring of Sensor Data". AZoM. 11 June 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63165>.

  • Chicago

    Hilscher. "Hilscher Introduces sensorEDGE IO-Link Masters for Instant Monitoring of Sensor Data". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63165. (accessed June 11, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Hilscher. 2024. Hilscher Introduces sensorEDGE IO-Link Masters for Instant Monitoring of Sensor Data. AZoM, viewed 11 June 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63165.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback