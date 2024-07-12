Posted in | News | Materials Science

Production Reliability Maximized by Uninterruptible Power Supply for CIJ Printers

Even after power outages in production, LEIBINGER’s new IQJET industrial printers are immediately ready to resume operation. Controlled shutdown with a closed ink circuit is assured by their innovative uninterruptible power supply function and automatic nozzle sealing technology. There is therefore no need to clean the printers before restarting them, avoiding the need for additional downtime.

The LEIBINGER IQJET is also ready to resume printing immediately after unscheduled periods of downtime such as those caused by power outages. Image Credit: Paul Leibinger GmbH & Co. KG

Right around the globe, power outages are a fairly commonplace occurrence. Asia, Africa and South America are affected, and so is Europe, as demonstrated recently by the major power outage in the Balkans. For companies, this signifies unscheduled downtime, production delays and additional costs. Once a power outage has been resolved, production then urgently needs to get back up to speed. However, conventional industrial printers that print codes or serial numbers on products and packaging commonly experience start-up problems after power outages. Why is that? The devices process inks that dry very fast indeed and, when a power outage occurs, they shut down spontaneously. The ink then dries up within a very short time, contaminating the print head and clogging the lines. Restarting those printers then usually first involves a time-consuming manual cleaning process.

Ready to Resume Printing Immediately After a Restart

To avoid the kind of complications described above, the IQJET from LEIBINGER features an integrated energy storage system for an uninterruptible power supply (UPS). In the event of a power failure, an IQJET printer powers itself down fully and its print nozzle automatically gets sealed airtight, ensuring that the ink does not dry out. This also protects the print head from getting contaminated. Even after extended periods of downtime, the IQJET is immediately ready for use again and does not need to be cleaned. The UPS can also bridge relatively short power interruptions. This prevents malfunctions and fluctuations in print quality. In contrast to conventional printers, there are no breakdowns or problems with the ink when operator errors occur, e.g. pulling out the mains plug while still in operation to use the printer on a different production line.

Maximum Reliability and Efficiency

The IQJET minimizes downtime after power outages, it enhances operational reliability even when unforeseeable events occur, and it makes it possible to avoid the high levels of production waste created by other types of printer. This in turn enables companies to reduce costs and to protect the environment.

IQJET Delivers Conviction Across the Board

The LEIBINGER IQJET is an efficient solution for the coding & marking of products across a wide range of sectors. The IQJET printer delivers a high level of Plug & Print functionality combined with good print quality and great operational availability, without the need for cleaning. Users can also benefit from their intuitive operation, minimal operating costs, maximum productivity and five years of maintenance-free operation.

Source:

Paul Leibinger GmbH & Co. KG

