AIMPLAS implements AI tools to improve its training actions and offer students greater flexibility and a better experience

AIMPLAS expands its training programmes with new courses based on the knowledge of its specialists in which the use of artificial intelligence editing tools will expand the possibilities of student access and learning.

New formats with avatars now allow access to content on demand in different languages through the new AIMPLAS Plastics Academy training website.

Image Credit: AIMPLAS

Valencia (16 July 2024). AIMPLAS, the Plastics Technology Centre, has revamped its Plastics Academy training website and launched its first on-demand access courses developed with the help of artificial intelligence editing tools.

The use of AI tools in the courses offered by AIMPLAS involves combining the best of human knowledge with the advantages of AI. Now, based on original content developed by its specialists, the Technology Centre has added a series of new on-demand courses to its catalogue.

These new courses are presented by an avatar that provides a voice in Spanish, English, French and Portuguese to the original content created by AIMPLAS specialists. In addition, the new courses offer students advantages in terms of accessibility when starting the course, as well as monitoring and tutoring.

New Plastics Academy website

These new courses developed with AI editing tools will expand the AIMPLAS training programmes based on the content of the streaming courses planned and adapted to offer this alternative learning option to students throughout the year.

All this can be accessed from the Open All Year Round section of the revamped Plastics Academy website, where masterclasses can also be accessed on demand in the form of training sessions on specific current topics.

The new version of the AIMPLAS training portal also includes improvements to make it easier for companies to enrol their employees and continue to benefit from discounts as a member company (20%), when two employees are enrolled (10%) and now also for early enrolment (10%). Furthermore, all discounts are cumulative.

About AIMPLAS

At AIMPLAS, the Plastics Technology Centre, we have a twofold mission: to provide added value to companies so they can create wealth, and to meet societal challenges to improve people’s quality of life and ensure environmental sustainability.

We are a non-profit research association and member of REDIT (Network of Technological Institutes of the Valencia Region) offering enterprises in the plastics industry comprehensive and customized solutions, including research, development and innovation projects, training, competitive and strategic intelligence services, and technological services such as analysis, testing and technical assistance.

We also support the 17 SDGs of the UN Global Compact when carrying out our work and corporate social responsibility activities.

