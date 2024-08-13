Posted in | News | Materials Testing | Design and Innovation | New Product

AFRC Achieves World-Class Accreditation for Mechanical Testing

National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS)Aug 13 2024

The University of Strathclyde’s Advanced Forning Research Centre (AFRC), part of the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS), has added another internationally recognized accreditation to its name, having attained ISO 17025 for its mechanical testing laboratory.

Image Credit: National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS)

This achievement underscores the centre’s commitment to continuous improvement and meeting the high-quality standards expected by the businesses from the UK and internationally that it helps to overcome manufacturing challenges and become more competitive.

Awarded by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS), the AFRC, which is also part of the High Value Manufacturing (HVM) Catapult has secured the gold standard for four mechanical testing techniques. ISO 17025 is widely acknowledged as the benchmark of excellence for testing and calibration laboratories, focusing heavily on technical competence.

Notably, the centre has become the first in the UK to be accredited for elevated compression testing up to 1100 °C as per the National Physical Laboratory’s good practice guide. It has also achieved accreditation for its standards in room temperature compression testing, room temperature tensile testing, and elevated temperature tensile testing up to 1000 °C.

The latest certification adds to the AFRC’s existing ISO 17025 for residual stress analysis, as well as ISO 9001 and ISO 4500118001 for creating and maintaining a quality management system and health and safety standards, respectively.

With numerous years of industry experience, the AFRC’s mechanical testing team demonstrated its technical competency throughout the rigorous benchmarking process. Underpinned by the centre’s leading research, mechanical testing services are available to businesses of all sizes seeking assistance in checking parts used across a range of sectors from automotive to aerospace.

Michael King, material science and engineering theme lead at the AFRC, said: “Achieving ISO 17025 accreditation is a testament to our team’s technical proficiency and unwavering standards. It not only recognises our world-class research capabilities but also instils confidence among prospective and future customers. Our mechanical testing expertise is integral to many of the AFRC’s projects. By integrating mechanical testing into our cutting-edge research, we can provide actionable insights that benefit manufacturers of all sizes across various industries.”

