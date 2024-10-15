AFRC and ATI Forge Partnership to Boost Aerospace Materials Innovation

The National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) has welcomed its 100th member with international aerospace leader ATI Inc. joining the University of Strathclyde’s Advanced Forming Research Centre (AFRC) as a Tier One Member, marking the beginning of a collaboration in advanced engineering and materials science that will support sustainable air travel.

FutureForge, Advanced Forming Research Centre. Image Credit: National Manufacturing Institute Scotland

Based in Dallas, Texas, ATI is a major producer of materials to global aircraft engine manufacturers and has over one hundred years of experience in creating materials and component solutions such as titanium and nickel superalloys that can withstand extreme conditions, heat, pressure, and corrosion.

Access to the AFRC’s pioneering FutureForge facility is expected to support ATI with the development of the next generation of materials and process technologies, with the world-leading forging research facility providing an industrial-scale iso-thermal testing platform. As airlines increasingly focus on sustainability, new metallic alloys that can endure higher temperatures than ever before will be key to allowing jet engines to operate at maximum efficiency and, ultimately, burn less fuel.

The AFRC, which is one of the founding centres of the High Value Manufacturing (HVM) Catapult, launched FutureForge earlier this year, connecting the $75 billion global forging sector with the industry-scale testbed and centre’s expertise, no matter where they are in the world.

FutureForge comprises a tri-modal 2,000-tonne press offering open die, closed die, and iso-thermal forging capabilities, instantaneous data analytics through a state-of-the-art control room, two furnaces - one powered by electricity and the other by gas - and a custom-built smart robotics manipulator arm. Companies such as ATI can use the platform to de-risk the development of new products, processes, and technologies.

Professor Brad Wynne, Director of the Advanced Forming Research Centre, said: “ATI is one of the world's largest forging houses and a key supplier of high-performance materials to many of our existing members and partners, particularly within the aerospace sector. We're very excited to welcome ATI to the AFRC and look forward to the opportunities for collaboration and innovation that it will present.

“Aerospace is a hugely important sector for the global economy and materials science is key to developing the next generation of aircraft engines that can operate more sustainably. With FutureForge, the AFRC is in a unique position to help develop these kinds of novel materials and offers an industrial-scale testbed like no other. The fact that ATI’s team is largely based in the USA while we are in Glasow highlights the strength of our offering at an international level, both in terms of the facilities on offer and the research expertise we can provide for manufacturers.”

Alongside global manufacturers such as Rolls-Royce and Boeing, ATI is one of only seven Tier One Members of the AFRC. Representatives from ATI will join the managing and technical boards of the centre, unlocking additional opportunities to shape future research programmes and collaborate with other members.

Jim Meudt, Vice President of ATI Global Commercial Strategies, said: “ATI is exceptional for its ability to perform end-to-end across the entire jet engine supply chain. As a member of the AFRC’s managing and technical boards, we’ll collaboratively share our expertise and learn from others to accelerate innovation in our industry.”

Jimmy Williams, ATI Chief Technology Officer, added: “We pride ourselves on partnering with our customers and industry leaders to solve their most difficult challenges through materials science. This partnership extends our reach and scale to fast-track that mission.”