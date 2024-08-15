Posted in | News | Business

Updated m-oem Website Emphasizes Metrohm Components and Capabilities

Plainsboro, New Jersey, 31 July 2024. m-oem, the OEM division of Metrohm, has completed a significant upgrade to their website. Composed of B&W Tek, DropSens, Innovative Photonic Solutions (IPS) and Metroglas, m-oem offers the components found in Metrohm’s world-class analytical instruments to customers for integration and customization projects.

The updated site features the m-oem brand and the capabilities of each m-oem company :

  • B&W Tek - Raman Spectrometers
  • DropSens – Electrodes & Electronics
  • IPS - Lasers
  • Metroglas - Electrochemical & Optical Sensors

The m-oem website presents the full product portfolio from each company and describes its expertise and customization capabilities. Customers in the US can purchase select components directly from the updated site for fast delivery.

​​​​​​​m-oem is your partner for projects in applied spectroscopy, photonics, electrochemistry, and sensor systems.

Image Credit: m-oem

Thousands of academic and industrial customers use m-oem component spectrometers, screen-printed electrodes, potentiostats, lasers, and chemical sensors to develop exciting new chemical analysis tools. With over 100 years of development experience, m-oem companies have the development and production capability to support the most demanding challenges. The new website focuses on uniting these components for our customers – helping to drive their projects forward.

About Metrohm Spectro

Metrohm Spectro, Inc. is composed of the photonics and spectroscopy companies of the Metrohm group including B&W Tek and Innovative Photonics Solutions. Metrohm Spectro develops and manufactures stabilized lasers, modular spectrometers, and handheld and laboratory instruments. Component lasers and spectrometers are customized and brought to market through the m-oem brand. m-oem is a global brand and a preferred partner for customers pursuing projects in applied spectroscopy, photonics, electrochemistry, and sensor systems. Metrohm Spectro brings laboratory products to market through the extensive sales and support network of Metrohm.

