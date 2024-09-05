Posted in | News | Energy | Fuel Cell | Electronics

Improving Aqueous Zinc Battery Performance with Novel Electrode Technology

Reviewed by Danielle Ellis, B.Sc.Sep 5 2024

A research team at the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) and at the Korea Institute of Energy Research (KIER) developed a key technology for manufacturing electrodes that can regulate dendrite formation in aqueous zinc batteries. The study has been published in Advanced Energy Materials.

The developed electrode (a) shows more uniform deposition compared to the zinc (b) and carbon (c) electrode. Image Credit: Korea Institute of Energy Research (KIER)

The study involved Professor Jaephil Cho at Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) and Dr. Jung-Je Woo of the Gwangju Clean Energy Research Center at the Korea Institute of Energy Research (KIER).

In contrast to lithium-ion batteries, which use volatile liquid electrolytes, aqueous zinc batteries are secondary batteries that use water as the electrolyte, eliminating fire hazards and improving environmental friendliness. Furthermore, compared to lithium-ion batteries, which only use one electron per ion, aqueous zinc batteries have the potential to offer more than twice the capacity due to their usage of two electrons per ion.

One major barrier to the technology’s commercialization is that dendrites form more actively in aqueous zinc batteries than in lithium-ion batteries. Utilizing copper oxide, the research team was able to regulate dendrite formation and encourage consistent zinc deposition. Batteries with electrodes created in this manner showed a lifespan that was more than ten times longer than that of traditional batteries.

Related Stories

Adding promoters, such as copper, to speed up zinc’s initial growth and direct uniform deposition was the main strategy used in the past to suppress dendrite formation. The issue with this strategy was that the battery would repeatedly cycle between charging and discharging, which would cause dendrite formation to recur.

In response, the research team developed a technique that uses copper oxide to gradually control dendrite formation. Similar to ordinary copper, copper oxide directs the deposition of zinc and encourages its initial growth. Furthermore, compared to ordinary copper, copper oxide has a conductivity that is optimized for depositing zinc in a uniform distribution, enabling more effective deposition.

Copper oxide gradually self-assembles into a scaffold after evenly dispersing zinc. Comparable to a fence, the scaffold inhibits aberrant growth and deposition of zinc. Due to this, even with frequent cycles of charging and discharging, dendrite formation can be continuously prevented.

The research team's technology-powered batteries had a lifespan of over ten times longer than that of traditional aqueous zinc batteries, which raised the possibility of commercialization.

The research team achieved a world-leading capacity of 60 mAh/cm² by effectively controlling the deposition of zinc. They also verified that the technology could be used for large-area electrodes measuring 64 cm², and they showed durability through more than 3,000 battery performance tests.

The significance of this research is that it provides a solution to the challenge of dendrite formation in metal batteries such as aqueous zinc batteries using low-cost processes and materials like copper oxide.

Dr. Jung-Je Woo, Study Lead Researcher, Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology

Woo added, “We aim to contribute to the commercialization of aqueous batteries through follow-up research that standardizes and systematizes the developed electrodes.”

Journal Reference:

Kim, J., et al. (2024) Self-Converted Scaffold Enables Dendrite-Free and Long-Life Zn-Ion Batteries. Advanced Energy Materials. doi.org/10.1002/aenm.202401820

Source:

National Research Council of Science & Technology

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback