Hiden Analytical Unveils Advanced Features of the TDSLab Series

Hiden Analytical, a global leader in scientific instrumentation, proudly presents the TDSLab Series, the next generation in thermal desorption spectrometry. The TDSLab Series, comprising the TDSLab-6, TDSLab-9, and TDSLab-20 systems, boasts a range of advanced features designed to meet the diverse needs of modern scientific research and industrial applications.

Image Credit: Hiden Analytical

Dr. Dane Walker, Technical Marketing Manager at Hiden Analytical, emphasised the significance of these features: "The TDSLab Series integrates cutting-edge technology to provide precision and versatility. Each system is designed to enhance the capabilities of researchers across various fields."

Key Features of the TDSLab Series:

High Precision Measurement: The TDSLab Series offers exceptional measurement accuracy, enabling detailed analysis of material properties and impurities.

Advanced Temperature Control: Capable of reaching up to 1000 °C, the systems provide precise temperature management essential for UHV thermal analysis experiments.

Triple Filter Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer: Each model is equipped with a triple filter quadrupole, ensuring high sensitivity and selectivity in mass spectrometry.

Versatile Sample Handling: Flexible sample holders and transfer mechanisms accommodate a wide range of sample types and sizes, enhancing experimental versatility.

Real-Time Data Monitoring: The TDSLab Series utilizes TPDsoft software for real-time data acquisition and analysis, simplifying complex data interpretation.

Ultra-High Vacuum (UHV) Environment: Multiport UHV chambers minimize background interference, ensuring accurate and reliable results.

High Mass Capability: Particularly in the TDSLab-9, capable of handling up to 20,000 amu, making it ideal for complex sample analysis.

Precision Isotope Analysis: Featured in the TDSLab-20, offering ultra-high resolution for detailed isotope separation and analysis.

Dr. Walker added, "These features make the TDSLab Series a powerful tool for applications such as thin film research, photovoltaic studies, hydrogen embrittlement analysis, semiconductor research, and nuclear fusion investigations. Our commitment to innovation ensures that researchers have access to the most advanced tools available."

The TDSLab Series is designed to support ground-breaking research and drive advancements in material science and engineering. Hiden Analytical invites researchers and industry professionals to explore the capabilities of the TDSLab Series and discover how these systems can enhance their research outcomes.