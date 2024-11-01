Posted in | News | Design and Innovation | Events

Access to NPL’s Experts to Accelerate Innovation

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

The National Physical Laboratory (NPL) Measurement for Business program allows easy access to up to 20 days specialist measurement science and engineering expertise at no charge. 

Through our Measurement for Business (M4B) programme, we're expanding opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses. By supporting SMEs, our aim is to contribute to increasing investment and restoring economic stability in the UK. 

80% of the companies we've worked with so far say they expect to secure more investment as a result of their M4B project.  

Eligible applicants will be able to access NPL's expertise for up to 20 days at no charge.  

Apply before 30 November to get your project completed and delivered by 31 March 2025.  

https://www.npl.co.uk/measurement-for-business 

Source:

National Physical Laboratory (NPL)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    National Physical Laboratory (NPL). (2024, November 01). Access to NPL’s Experts to Accelerate Innovation. AZoM. Retrieved on November 01, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63862.

  • MLA

    National Physical Laboratory (NPL). "Access to NPL’s Experts to Accelerate Innovation". AZoM. 01 November 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63862>.

  • Chicago

    National Physical Laboratory (NPL). "Access to NPL’s Experts to Accelerate Innovation". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63862. (accessed November 01, 2024).

  • Harvard

    National Physical Laboratory (NPL). 2024. Access to NPL’s Experts to Accelerate Innovation. AZoM, viewed 01 November 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63862.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback