Access to NPL’s Experts to Accelerate Innovation

The National Physical Laboratory (NPL) Measurement for Business program allows easy access to up to 20 days specialist measurement science and engineering expertise at no charge.

Through our Measurement for Business (M4B) programme, we're expanding opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses. By supporting SMEs, our aim is to contribute to increasing investment and restoring economic stability in the UK.

80% of the companies we've worked with so far say they expect to secure more investment as a result of their M4B project.

Eligible applicants will be able to access NPL's expertise for up to 20 days at no charge.

Apply before 30 November to get your project completed and delivered by 31 March 2025.