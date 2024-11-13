Posted in | News | Plastics and Polymers | Materials Research | Materials Science

Researchers Reveal Rare-Earth-Free Polymer

In a recent article published in the journal Nature Communications, researchers presented a comprehensive study on a rare-earth-free layered coordination polymer, Co4(OH)6(SO4)2[enH2], which exhibits a giant magnetocaloric effect at liquid hydrogen temperatures.

polymer, hydrogen

Polymers. Image Credit: Aykut Erdogdu/Shutterstock.com

This research is significant as it explores alternatives to traditional rare-earth materials, which are often expensive and have supply chain vulnerabilities. The magnetocaloric effect, which is the ability of a material to change temperature in response to a changing magnetic field, has garnered attention for its potential applications in magnetic refrigeration. The findings of this study could pave the way for more sustainable and efficient cooling technologies.

Background

Magnetocaloric materials have been extensively studied for their applications in refrigeration, particularly in energy-efficient cooling systems. Traditional magnetocaloric materials often rely on rare-earth elements, which can be costly and environmentally challenging to source. The search for alternative materials that can deliver similar or superior magnetocaloric effects without the drawbacks associated with rare-earth elements is crucial.

The Co4(OH)6(SO4)2[enH2] polymer is a promising candidate due to its unique structural properties and magnetic behavior. Previous studies have indicated that layered coordination polymers can exhibit significant magnetic interactions, making them suitable for magnetocaloric applications. This research aims to investigate the magnetic properties of this polymer and its potential for practical applications in refrigeration.

The Current Study

The investigation of the magnetocaloric properties of the layered coordination polymer Co4(OH)6(SO4)2[enH2] involved a series of systematic experimental techniques. The polymer was synthesized through a hydrothermal method, ensuring the formation of high-quality single crystals. The resulting crystals were characterized using single-crystal X-ray diffraction (SCXRD) to elucidate their structural arrangement and confirm the coordination environment of the metal ions.

Related Stories

Magnetic susceptibility measurements were performed using direct current (DC) and alternating current (AC) techniques to assess temperature-dependent magnetic behavior. The DC magnetic susceptibility was measured in the 2 K to 300 K temperature range, while AC susceptibility measurements were conducted at various frequencies to investigate the dynamic magnetic response.

Heat capacity measurements were executed using a relaxation method to determine the thermal response of the polymer under varying magnetic fields. The magnetocaloric effect was quantified by performing adiabatic temperature change (ΔTad) measurements in pulsed magnetic fields, specifically focusing on field changes of up to 5 T. The magnetic entropy change (ΔSM) was calculated from the heat capacity data and the magnetic susceptibility measurements, allowing for a comprehensive evaluation of the material's performance.

Results and Discussion

The results revealed that Co4(OH)6(SO4)2[enH2] exhibits a significant magnetocaloric effect, with a maximum magnetic entropy change (ΔSM) observed at low temperatures. The study found that the material's ΔSM values reached up to -15.3 J kg-1 K-1 for magnetic field changes of 5 T, indicating its strong response to magnetic fields. The temperature dependence of the magnetization was analyzed, showing a clear transition at approximately 10.2 K, where a lambda-like peak in heat capacity was observed. This peak shifted to higher temperatures with increasing magnetic field strength, suggesting a robust magnetocaloric response.

Critical scaling analysis was performed to determine the critical exponents associated with the phase transition of the material. The exponents obtained were n = 0.489, δ = 12.585, β = 0.134, and γ = 1.53, which closely align with the expected values for the two-dimensional XY model. This finding supports the notion that the polymer exhibits critical behavior typical of low-dimensional magnetic systems.

The study also highlighted the negligible coercive field in the magnetization loops, indicating that the material can be easily magnetized and demagnetized, a desirable property for practical applications.

The authors discussed the implications of these findings in the context of magnetic refrigeration. The significant magnetocaloric effect observed in Co4(OH)6(SO4)2[enH2] suggests that it could serve as an effective alternative to traditional rare-earth-based materials. This polymer's environmentally friendly nature and impressive magnetic properties position it as a viable candidate for future research and development in energy-efficient cooling technologies.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the study successfully demonstrates that the rare-earth-free layered coordination polymer Co4(OH)6(SO4)2[enH2] exhibits a giant magnetocaloric effect at liquid hydrogen temperatures, making it a promising alternative for magnetic refrigeration applications.

The comprehensive characterization of its magnetic and structural properties reveals a material that performs well under varying magnetic fields but also aligns with the growing demand for sustainable and cost-effective cooling solutions.

The findings contribute to the broader understanding of magnetocaloric materials and open avenues for further research into layered coordination polymers. Future work may focus on optimizing the synthesis and exploring the scalability of this material for practical applications, potentially revolutionizing the refrigeration field and energy efficiency.

Source:

Levinsky J. B., Beckmann B., et al. (2024). Giant magnetocaloric effect in a rare-earth-free layered coordination polymer at liquid hydrogen temperatures. Nature Communications, 15, 8559. DOI: 10.1038/s41467-024-52837-x, https://chemistry-europe.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/batt.202400429

Dr. Noopur Jain

Written by

Dr. Noopur Jain

Dr. Noopur Jain is an accomplished Scientific Writer based in the city of New Delhi, India. With a Ph.D. in Materials Science, she brings a depth of knowledge and experience in electron microscopy, catalysis, and soft materials. Her scientific publishing record is a testament to her dedication and expertise in the field. Additionally, she has hands-on experience in the field of chemical formulations, microscopy technique development and statistical analysis.    

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Jain, Noopur. (2024, November 13). Researchers Reveal Rare-Earth-Free Polymer. AZoM. Retrieved on November 13, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63907.

  • MLA

    Jain, Noopur. "Researchers Reveal Rare-Earth-Free Polymer". AZoM. 13 November 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63907>.

  • Chicago

    Jain, Noopur. "Researchers Reveal Rare-Earth-Free Polymer". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63907. (accessed November 13, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Jain, Noopur. 2024. Researchers Reveal Rare-Earth-Free Polymer. AZoM, viewed 13 November 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63907.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback