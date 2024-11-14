KIC Launches Game-Changing TAS Software Platform to Address Emerging Thermal Process Challenges

KIC, the leader in smart thermal process technologies for electronics manufacturing, today announces the launch of its TAS Software (Thermal Analysis System Software), an advanced solution designed to tackle new industry challenges and provide fresh opportunities in thermal profiling. Moving beyond the capabilities of previous systems, the TAS Software redefines thermal management with its intuitive design, powerful AI integration, and groundbreaking features, setting a new standard in process control.

Image Credit: KIC

The TAS Software introduces a sleek, user-friendly interface, offering a more modern, clean, and streamlined experience that allows users to navigate thermal profiling tasks with ease. Enhanced with artificial intelligence, the platform enables users to obtain actionable insights faster and optimize processes with minimal effort. This makes it an ideal solution for tackling the increasingly complex demands in electronics manufacturing.

The new software includes KIC’s award-winning Common Recipe Finder, a powerful tool that automates the selection of optimized thermal recipes, helping manufacturers achieve consistency and peak performance across production lines.

“From AI-enhanced functionality to a radically improved user interface, the TAS Software is engineered to be a true game changer in thermal analysis,” said Miles Moreau, General Manager at KIC. “By building this platform to address specific, emerging challenges, we’re providing our customers with the tools they need to achieve superior process control and efficiency.”

Current users of KIC's SPS system are encouraged to contact KIC to obtain the TAS Software license. For a limited time, the TAS Software is available free of charge, providing manufacturers an exclusive opportunity to experience the benefits of KIC’s latest software platform.