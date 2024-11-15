Innovative Technology for Enhanced Concrete Construction

Researchers from the Institute of Construction Management and Economics at Graz University of Technology have developed a prototype of a control system for concreting processes on construction sites as part of their DigiCoPro project. Using sensors and advanced algorithms, the system aims to minimize errors and reduce resource waste by eliminating the need for rework.

Errors in concrete pouring can be expensive. Rapid pouring often leads to uneven surfaces, structural defects, and inconsistent color. This may require costly repairs, especially for exposed concrete; in severe cases, walls may need to be removed entirely.

Fresh concrete rising too quickly in formwork also poses safety risks, as it can cause the formwork to break, potentially endangering workers.

The project received funding through a spin-off fellowship from the Austrian Research Promotion Agency (FFG). The system, which is patent-pending, is expected to reach commercial maturity in 2025 through the establishment of a TU Graz spin-off.

First Test with Parts from the Internet

Exposed concrete is the pinnacle of concreting and any mistake here can quickly become very expensive. It often happens that the concrete is poured too quickly and not compacted uniformly, meaning that the air cannot escape evenly from the concrete. Ralph Stöckl, Institute of Construction Management and Economics, Graz University of Technology

During Ralph Stöckl's Ph.D. thesis, Christian Hofstadler, the former head of the Institute of Construction Management and Economics, introduced the idea of a monitoring system designed specifically for concreting processes and highlighted the need for such a system.

After their discussion, Ralph Stöckl and his brother decided to pursue the development of this system. They realized they could measure the concrete's ascent rate after creating a proof of concept and ordering the necessary sensors and parts.

They successfully applied for a spin-off fellowship from FFG after registering their development as a service invention with Christian Hofstadler.

However, turning their initial concept into a final prototype took longer than expected. To provide real-time alerts during concreting, the monitoring system needed to measure and analyze multiple factors beyond the rate of concrete ascent.

The prototype now includes sensors that capture sound waves, monitor the temperature of the concrete surface and air, and detect humidity. An algorithm processes this data in the background to determine whether everything is proceeding as expected or if intervention is required.

Algorithms for Harsh Working Environments

Both the algorithm development and the prototype construction were completed in-house. Anja Elsässer, an electrical engineer, joined the team and handled the soldering and circuit programming necessary for the project.

To ensure accurate measurements in the challenging environment of a construction site, testing revealed the need for a carefully designed algorithm to minimize interference from external factors.

After 18 months of research, the prototype is now fully built, and the next step is preparing it for market readiness. In early 2025, Ralph and Christoph Stöckl will launch their spin-off and focus on developing a second line of business to secure the required capital. They plan to create support chatbots for businesses using their knowledge of AI and algorithms.