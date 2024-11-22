AIMPLAS participates in the European BIO4EEB Project to promote the use of bio-based insulating materials in construction

The solutions will be applied in five real demo sites: Mallorca (Spain), Vitry-sur-Seine (France), Menden (Germany), Prague (Czech Republic) and Vilnius (Lithuania).

The developments include panels made from Posidonia oceanica, recycled polyurethane and bio-polyurethane for sprays and windows, and natural coatings that protect against fire. ​​​​​​​

Buildings are responsible for about 40% of energy consumption and 36% of CO 2 emissions in Europe. For new buildings and those in need of renovation, thermal insulating construction materials provide an opportunity to improve insulation and help reduce the industry's carbon footprint by saving energy.

In this context, AIMPLAS, the Plastics Technology Centre, is participating in the European BIO4EEB Project, which aims to significantly increase the use of bio-based insulating materials to promote a greener construction industry. Thus, within the framework of this research project, a multidisciplinary consortium consisting of technology centres, universities and companies from 10 European countries, along with one Latin American partner, is developing a portfolio of non-hazardous, bio-based insulation materials.

The new developments include panels and fibres made from Neptune seagrass, bioplastics such as PLA, bio-polyurethane with recycled content for sprays and windows, which guarantee optimal thermal and acoustic insulation. They also improve passive safety against fire, along with other prefabricated elements for sustainable façades.

AIMPLAS will specifically contribute to the development of PLA foams and natural coatings designed to protect against fire. It will also be involved in validating tests for the use of various insulating solutions in independent and combined structures. These new materials will undergo testing at the demo sites.

These solutions will be applied at five real demo sites and three virtual demo sites, all strategically chosen to cover different European climates. The real demo sites will be in Mallorca (Spain), Vitry-sur-Seine (France), Menden (Germany), Prague (Czech Republic) and Vilnius (Lithuania). The project aims for high replicability of the new solutions. Renovation packages and replicability studies will therefore be developed to facilitate seamless integration. The renovation packages are designed for several types of buildings with different characteristics to ensure swift and easy implementation.

The BIO4EEB consortium represents a wide range of industries, including construction, technology, architecture, science, economics and materials. Besides AIMPLAS, the participants include FOCCHI (Italy), 3L Architects and Industrial Designers (Germany), Bouygues Construction (France), European Builders Confederation (Belgium), ABUD (Hungary), INDRESMAT BV (Netherlands), R2M Solution (France and Italy), SOLINTEL (Spain), PROTECH (Lithuania), Starcell (Italy), STÚ-K (Czech Republic), CEU GmbH (Austria), Sòphia High Tech (Italy), TANDEM (Spain) and CAMACOL (Colombia).

