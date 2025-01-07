Posted in | News | Aerospace Materials | Events

BINDT Aerospace Event 2025: Register Today!

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
BINDTJan 7 2025

Register today for the Aerospace Event 2025, taking place from 1-2 April 2025 at the Doubletree by Hilton Sheffield Park, Sheffield, UK.

This two-day event, organised by the British Institute of Non-Destructive Testing (BINDT)’s Aerospace Committee, is related to the automation of NDT in aerospace and will be held in Sheffield, which is one of the focuses for aerospace and manufacturing development in the UK.

With the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) and ‘digital transformation’, we can only be best placed to take advantage of this by moving away from inspection processes that are manual and by increasing our uptake of digital inspection processes. The focus of the event is on data capture as opposed to data post-processing.

The event will apply to production, where the use of NDT robotic/gantry-style systems can be integrated to some degree with manufacturing. It will also include in-service data capture and the future outlook on how this can best be improved. For further information and to register, visit: https://www.bindt.org/events-and-awards/aerospace-event-2025/

Aerospace Exhibition

A table-top exhibition will run alongside the first day of the 2025 Aerospace Event, featuring technologies and products relevant to the aerospace, composite, robotic and automation sectors. This is an excellent opportunity to meet with industry colleagues, network and learn about the very latest NDT technology and services available from around the world.

Exhibition space may be provisionally reserved and will be allocated on a ‘first-come, first- served’ basis. For further information or to download a booking form, visit: https://www.bindt.org/events-and-awards/aerospace-event-2025/information-for- exhibitors/

Source:

BINDT

