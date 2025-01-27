Axalta and Dürr Partner on Automotive Digital Paint Technology

Leading global coatings company, Axalta Coating Systems, and innovative mechanical and plant engineering firm, Dürr Systems AG, have entered into a partnership to provide a digital paint solution, combining Axalta’s NextJet™ technology with Dürr’s robotics integration.

Dürr and Axalta cooperate to provide a digital paint solution. Image Credit: Dürr Systems AG

Digital paint, also referred to as overspray-free application, is an advanced paint application that allows for precise paint placement. Under the terms of the agreement, Dürr will serve as the robotics integrator for Axalta NextJet™ for light vehicle Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM).

“The maskless application of paint for two-tone and graphics takes collaboration,” said Hadi Awada, President, Global Mobility Coatings, Axalta. “Through our partnership with Dürr, we can better serve OEM customers, building on Axalta’s coatings know-how and Dürr’s robotics integration. Together we are driving the future of digital paint technology.”

Dr. Lars Friedrich, CEO, Dürr Systems AG, added “We are excited to collaborate with Axalta on the next generation of digital paint. As a pioneer in the field of overspray-free application, Dürr understands the requirements that OEMs demand for individual designs on their vehicles. This agreement will enable our joint technology to come faster to market and meet the needs of our customers.”

This partnership leverages the digital paint expertise both Axalta and Dürr have cultivated over recent years. In 2023, Axalta and Xaar announced their digital paint partnership that brought their unique capabilities together to offer solutions to light vehicle OEMs. Xaar will continue to be an integral part of the digital paint solutions that Axalta and Dürr will offer to the OEM market.

Demonstrations with Axalta NextJet™ on Dürr robotics have already begun at Dürr’s test center in Bietigheim-Bissingen, Germany. OEMs can reach out to their Dürr or Axalta representative for more information.