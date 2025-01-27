Posted in | News | Coatings and Thin Films | Automotive Materials

Axalta and Dürr Partner on Automotive Digital Paint Technology

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Dürr Systems AGJan 27 2025

Leading global coatings company, Axalta Coating Systems, and innovative mechanical and plant engineering firm, Dürr Systems AG, have entered into a partnership to provide a digital paint solution, combining Axalta’s NextJet™ technology with Dürr’s robotics integration.

Dürr and Axalta cooperate to provide a digital paint solution. Image Credit: Dürr Systems AG

Related Stories

Digital paint, also referred to as overspray-free application, is an advanced paint application that allows for precise paint placement. Under the terms of the agreement, Dürr will serve as the robotics integrator for Axalta NextJet™ for light vehicle Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM).

“The maskless application of paint for two-tone and graphics takes collaboration,” said Hadi Awada, President, Global Mobility Coatings, Axalta. “Through our partnership with Dürr, we can better serve OEM customers, building on Axalta’s coatings know-how and Dürr’s robotics integration. Together we are driving the future of digital paint technology.”

Dr. Lars Friedrich, CEO, Dürr Systems AG, added “We are excited to collaborate with Axalta on the next generation of digital paint. As a pioneer in the field of overspray-free application, Dürr understands the requirements that OEMs demand for individual designs on their vehicles. This agreement will enable our joint technology to come faster to market and meet the needs of our customers.”

This partnership leverages the digital paint expertise both Axalta and Dürr have cultivated over recent years. In 2023, Axalta and Xaar announced their digital paint partnership that brought their unique capabilities together to offer solutions to light vehicle OEMs. Xaar will continue to be an integral part of the digital paint solutions that Axalta and Dürr will offer to the OEM market.

Demonstrations with Axalta NextJet™ on Dürr robotics have already begun at Dürr’s test center in Bietigheim-Bissingen, Germany. OEMs can reach out to their Dürr or Axalta representative for more information.

Source:

Dürr Systems AG

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback