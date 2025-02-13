Posted in | News | New Product

Anton Paar Introduces Litesizer DIF 500: Precision Particle Sizing for Any Environment

Anton Paar GmbHFeb 13 2025

Anton Paar announces the launch of Litesizer DIF 500, a laser diffraction particle size analyzer designed to deliver accurate particle size measurements in high-tech laboratories and even challenging industrial environments. With the ability to measure samples ranging from 0.01 µm to 3,500 µm, Litesizer DIF 500 stands out for its precision and durability.

Image Credit: Anton Paar GmbH

Key Features of the Litesizer DIF 500 Include:

  • Broad measurement range: Capable of handling particles from 0.01 µm to 13,500 µm.
  • Switchable dispersion units: Transition between liquid and dry dispersion with a single move in seconds.
  • Kalliope software: With no training required, users can achieve results in just three clicks, while dedicated QC modes ensure precise and repeatable measurements.

Particle Analysis the Right Way

The Kalliope software, developed in-house by Anton Paar, delivers a seamless user experience, with a simplified workflow that guides users from setting parameters to obtaining results. The software’s dedicated quality control mode locks in delicate settings, ensuring consistent performance and reducing user training time.

With quick-click dispersion units and an obscuration level indicator for precise sample loading, Litesizer DIF 500 enhances lab productivity while maintaining a strong focus on safety and convenience. Integrated safety features like a suction check and built-in dust cover minimize powder spread, while liquid level monitoring prevents overheating during sonication.

The Litesizer DIF 500’s dispersion units are fully compatible with the Anton Paar Litesizer DIA series, allowing for smooth integration into existing workflows and optimized use of lab space. Kalliope also ensures that all particle sizing instruments can be controlled from a single PC, reducing both operational complexity and costs.

Source:

Anton Paar GmbH

