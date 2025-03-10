Delmic and Digital Surf Unveil “CL Workspace” Software Packages for Advanced Cathodoluminescence Data Analysis

Delmic and Digital Surf are proud to bring to market new CL Workspace software powered by Mountains® technology, an innovative analysis solution for use with Delmic’s advanced cathodoluminescence (CL) imaging systems.

Image Credit: Delmic

What is Cathodoluminescence (CL) Imaging?

Delmic’s state-of-the-art imaging tools detect the cathodoluminescence emitted when materials are irradiated with a focused electron beam. This technique generates high-resolution CL maps that can be correlated with secondary-electron (SE) images, allowing researchers to gain new insights on material properties including composition, crystal structure, defectiveness and electronic band gap.

Above. Examples of data analysis using new CL Workspace software.

Spectroscopic analysis of a hyperspectral dataset - GaN rod micro-LED structure (left). Quantitative CL analysis of defect density in GaN epi layer (middle). Cathodoluminescence analysis of quartz overgrowth (right). GaN data courtesy of Johannes Dühn. Quartz data courtesy of Beyene G. Haile & Siri Simonsen (University of Oslo).

Tailored Software for Enhanced Data Analysis

The newly launched CL Workspace software is specifically engineered for Delmic’s CL imaging tools, empowering users with an intuitive interface that dramatically simplifies advanced data analysis. The unique Mountains® document-based analysis makes it easier to perform reporting, especially in the context of repetitive analyses. Furthermore, full data compatibility with TIFF and HDF5 formats ensures seamless integration with all existing Delmic microscopes.

Two customized product levels are made available to users depending on their applications.

CL Workspace 2D for intensity mapping includes the following features : Image optimization: de-noising, flattening and proper scaling for accurate visualization. Particle analysis: quantification of defect densities and types in semiconductor materials and heterostructures. False-color merging: integration of color-filtered images into single RGB images to highlight subtle differences in emission.

for intensity mapping includes the following features CL Workspace 3D for multidimensional spectroscopic and time-resolved CL data offers tools for : Visualization of regions of interest: enhanced identification of specific sample areas in all dimensions of a hyperspectral dataset. Numerical data fitting: extraction of quantitative information from spectroscopic and time-resolved datasets. Dynamic tools and movie export: creation of dynamic figures and movies from hyperspectral image stacks for comprehensive analysis with correlative insights.

for multidimensional spectroscopic and time-resolved CL data offers tools for

“We’re thrilled to bring more intuitive CL data analysis to Delmic customers,” said Christophe Mignot, Digital Surf CEO. “At Digital Surf, it is our goal to make generating consistent, report-ready outputs effortless, without the need for programming. This enables both researchers and industrial professionals to quickly capture, visualize and communicate deep insights on their samples, significantly accelerating their processes.”

Empowering Key Industries and Research

CL Workspace is set to benefit a broad spectrum of applications and industries, including materials science, compound semiconductor R&D and inspection, geoscience, photonics and quantum science.

“Delmic is excited to partner with Digital Surf in launching a solution that simplifies the analytical workflow,” stated Toon Coenen, VP Business Development Materials at Delmic. “Industrial customers will appreciate the streamlined data analysis and reporting, while researchers benefit from a reduced learning curve and significantly shortened analysis times.”