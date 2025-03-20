Alicat Scientific Pressure Controllers Line Extended

Alicat® Scientific of Tucson, Arizona, expands options for pressure controller users that need metal seals in their processes on the PCX Series. With the expansion, users can limit wetted materials to 316 L steel, plus either PCTFE, FFKM, or EPDM—meaning they are compatible with many corrosive gases.

The footprints for any flow rate match SEMI equipment standards, making easy work of semiconductor equipment repurposing, refurbishing, and refit.

Communication options include analog 4‑20 mA and others, or digital control and reporting. Digital solutions include MODBUS RTU, several ethernet‑based industrial protocols such as EtherNet/IP and EtherCAT, or the latest low‑cost addition, IO‑Link.

The PCX Series pressure controllers are equipped with Alicat's multivariate LCD display and manual control interface. With strong and reliable performance, the instruments control the pressure of gases from 500 TorrA through 100 PSIA with high leak integrity of 1e‑10 atm cc/sec He external. Accuracy is as good as 0.125% of full scale with the high accuracy option, and repeatability is as good as 0.025% of full scale. The PCX Series product line carries Alicat's lifetime limited warranty.