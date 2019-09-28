Posted in | Business | Modeling and Simulation | Design and Innovation | New Product

Alicat Releases New Flow Calibrator for Air Quality Samplers

Today Alicat’s Environmental Monitoring division released their new and improved FP-25 flow calibration kit.  This calibration kit includes everything needed for auditing, calibrating, and leak checking air quality sampling instruments.

What’s included:

  • Portable FP-25 flow calibrator – with rechargeable battery
  • External temperature probe
  • Bluetooth antenna
  • Micro-USB to USB cable and adapter for charging and communications
  • 1/4″ NPT barb adapter (1/4″ barb) with face seal
  • 1/4″ NPT fittings with face seals for pass-through connection to 1-1/4″ OD air sampler downtubes
  • NIST-traceable calibration certificate
  • Operating manual
  • Custom-fit hard case

The FP-25 flow calibrator uses advanced laminar flow technology that provides accurate measurements at a wider range of flow rates and temperatures when compared to DryCal technology.

“Alicat recognizes that new and emerging air quality challenges require improved technologies. That is why we are proud to introduce our upgraded FP-25 flow calibrator. It’s time to update your tech and expect more of your calibrator.”

Designed for the field.

The FP-25 is durable, reliable, and accurate. With an IP67 rating this device can be used in any weather and any temperature, from -30C to +60C. This FP-25 uses drop resistant laminar flow technology which means no glass, no pistons, and no problems.

This is the first calibrator with Bluetooth capabilities. Alicat has designed a tailored app that is available for IOS or Android devices. The Alicat Connect app now features a data logging function so you can capture your flow data in real time.  

Technicians can now complete audits remotely, reducing the time needed for air quality sampler calibration. Improve work safety by reducing the number of trips up and down ladders.

“The FP-25 calibrator is everything you need to comply with government regulations and ensure good data in one, easy to use device.”

We pride ourselves in excellent customer service.

Source: http://www.alicat.com/

