Posted in | News | Materials Research | Energy

Bioinspired Gel Polymer Electrolyte for Lithium Metal Batteries

A recent article in Nature Communications introduced a bioinspired gel polymer electrolyte (GPE) designed for high-energy-density lithium metal batteries that can operate reliably across a wide temperature range (–30 to 80 °C). The weakly solvated GPE (WSGPE) was synthesized using a branched polymer with side chains double-coupled to asymmetric analogs.

Illustration of a battery icon with a glowing lightning bolt symbol, surrounded by a network of interconnected nodesImage Credit: KanawatTH/Shutterstock.com

Background

Commercial lithium-ion batteries typically function within –20 to 60 °C. Beyond this range, especially at elevated temperatures, safety concerns arise due to the use of flammable and low-boiling-point liquid electrolytes. While solid-state lithium batteries offer improved safety, they often perform poorly at subzero temperatures.

GPEs are promising alternatives that combine features of both solid and liquid electrolytes. However, conventional GPEs tend to exhibit high desolvation energy and reduced ion mobility at low temperatures (<25 °C), and are prone to side reactions at elevated temperatures (>80 °C).

To address these issues, this study draws inspiration from the structure of water grass, which uses branched networks to control interactions with water. The researchers applied this concept to design a GPE with regulated polymer-liquid interactions and a brush-like polymer network that increases contact sites, enabling weak solvation behavior.

Methods

The WSGPE was synthesized using a mixture of fluoroethylene carbonate (FEC), trifluoroethyl methacrylate (TFMA) as the monomer, poly(ethylene glycol) diacrylate (PEGDA) as the crosslinker, and 2,2’-azobis(2-methylpropionitrile) as the initiator. These were dissolved in a lithium bis(trifluoromethanesulfonyl)imide-ethyl 3,3,3-trifluoropropanoate (LiTFSI-FEP) precursor.

Related Stories

The electrolytes were characterized using Fourier-transform infrared (FTIR) and Raman spectroscopy, followed by nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR). Flame-retardant properties were evaluated with combustion tests.

Electrochemical measurements were performed in an environmental chamber. Ionic conductivity was assessed using electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS) in Li|SS cells. Linear sweep voltammetry (LSV) measured the electrochemical window at 25 °C.

Li | |LiNi0.8Co0.1Mn0.1O2 (NCM811) and Li | | LiCoO2 (LCO) cells were assembled using a slurry-coating method with the prepared WSGPE. Their rate and cycling performance were evaluated using a battery test system.

Post-cycling analysis of Li foils and NCM811 cathodes was conducted using scanning electron microscopy (SEM), X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS), X-ray diffraction (XRD), time-of-flight secondary ion mass spectrometry (TOF-SIMS), and high-resolution transmission electron microscopy (HRTEM). Molecular dynamics simulations were also carried out to determine the working mechanism of the proposed WSGPE.

Results and Discussion

The WSGPE showed strong electrochemical performance, with an electrochemical stability window up to 5.05 V, a lithium-ion transference number of 0.83, and ionic conductivity of 4.40 × 10-4 S/cm at room temperature. These characteristics make WSGPE suitable for use in high-voltage lithium metal batteries.

In Li|WSGPE|NCM811 cells, the electrolyte supported a specific capacity of 154.8 mAh/g, maintaining 92.5 % retention after 300 cycles. In contrast, cells using conventional liquid electrolyte achieved only 85.0 mAh/g and 50.1 % capacity retention. At a current of 376 mA/g, the WSGPE cell still delivered 130.4 mAh/g after 200 cycles with 90.8 % retention.

Li|WSGPE | NCM811 cells showed good rate and cycling performance with a positive electrode mass loading of up to 3 mg/cm2. Notably, the capacity remained stable even when the loading was increased to 7 mg/cm2.

WSGPE also proved compatible with high-voltage LiCoO2 cathodes. Li|WSGPE|LCO cells operated effectively in the 3.0–4.6 V window, delivering discharge capacities of 148.8 mAh/g over 150 cycles at a current density of 220 mA/g.

In symmetric Li|WSGPE|Li cells, the voltage-time curves showed an overpotential of around 200 mV, with no evidence of soft short-circuiting even at 1 mA/cm2. This confirmed the WSGPE’s ability to suppress lithium dendrite formation.

TOF-SIMS analysis confirmed a uniform and LiF-rich solid electrolyte interphase (SEI) across the lithium surface. The high LiF content was distributed at the surface and throughout the SEI. In contrast, the presence of Li2CO3 from solvent decomposition was minimal, indicating a stable interphase and limited side reactions.

Download your PDF copy now!

Conclusion

The study demonstrated the successful development of a bioinspired weakly solvated GPE via asymmetric double dipole coupling. The in situ polymerized PTFMA interacted with FEP to form a weak solvation structure that removed solvent molecules from the primary lithium-ion coordination shell.

This weak solvation enabled better interfacial charge transfer at low temperatures and promoted the formation of LiF-rich, wide-temperature-stable interphases. As a result, the WSGPE stabilized both lithium metal and high-voltage cathodes, enabling Li|WSGPE|NCM811 cells to operate from –30 to 80 °C.

This design approach—modulating coordination structure and interfacial chemistry—offers a pathway toward safer, more reliable lithium metal batteries suited for various temperatures.

Journal Reference

Liu, S., et al. (2025). Bioinspired gel polymer electrolyte for wide temperature lithium metal battery. Nature Communications. DOI: 10.1038/s41467-025-57856-w, https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-57856-w

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.

Nidhi Dhull

Written by

Nidhi Dhull

Nidhi Dhull is a freelance scientific writer, editor, and reviewer with a PhD in Physics. Nidhi has an extensive research experience in material sciences. Her research has been mainly focused on biosensing applications of thin films. During her Ph.D., she developed a noninvasive immunosensor for cortisol hormone and a paper-based biosensor for E. coli bacteria. Her works have been published in reputed journals of publishers like Elsevier and Taylor & Francis. She has also made a significant contribution to some pending patents.  

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dhull, Nidhi. (2025, March 21). Bioinspired Gel Polymer Electrolyte for Lithium Metal Batteries. AZoM. Retrieved on March 21, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64383.

  • MLA

    Dhull, Nidhi. "Bioinspired Gel Polymer Electrolyte for Lithium Metal Batteries". AZoM. 21 March 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64383>.

  • Chicago

    Dhull, Nidhi. "Bioinspired Gel Polymer Electrolyte for Lithium Metal Batteries". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64383. (accessed March 21, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Dhull, Nidhi. 2025. Bioinspired Gel Polymer Electrolyte for Lithium Metal Batteries. AZoM, viewed 21 March 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64383.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback