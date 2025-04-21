AIMPLAS is organizing the 5th edition of OKPLAST to address the new legislative landscape for plastics in Europe

The 5th edition of the International Seminar on Plastics Legislation, OKPLAST, will examine key legislative changes that will transform the plastics industry, with insights from more than 25 international experts.

New regulations on ecodesign, greenwashing, and recyclability will be analyzed, all of which will continue to drive the plastics sector toward sustainability.

AIMPLAS, the Plastics Technology Centre, will host the fifth edition of the International Seminar on Plastics Legislation, OKPLAST, on May 27 and 28. This key event for the plastics industry will focus on analyzing and understanding the new regulatory framework set to transform the sector. Sponsored by Andersen and UNE, the forum offers a unique opportunity for companies to prepare for the impending “legislative tsunami” on the horizon.

At a time of intense regulatory activity, OKPLAST 2025 will bring together more than 25 international experts to provide a comprehensive and up-to-date overview of the legislation affecting the entire plastics value chain—from production to waste management. Amidst a profound legal transformation, AIMPLAS aims to support companies in understanding and implementing these new regulatory frameworks, fostering both competitiveness and sustainability within the plastics industry.

Greenwashing and Ecodesign: The Challenges Coming from Europe

One of the key topics will be greenwashing. The new Directive (EU) 2024/825, which will come into force on March 2026, strengthens consumer protection against unfair practices and misleading environmental claims. During the event, Timoteo de la Fuente from the Spanish Ministry of Industry and Tourism, along with companies such as Ihobe and Hispacoop, will discuss how businesses will need to adapt to this new regulation, ensuring that all environmental claims are truthful, verifiable, and transparent. This legislative shift aims to empower consumers and promote truly sustainable consumption, in line with the goals of the European Green Deal.

The seminar will also address the Ecodesign Regulation. Experts in the field will analyze Regulation (EU) 2024/1781, which came into force on July 18, 2024. Key topics discussed in European ecodesign forums will be explored, along with the main trends for aligning with the new legislation by applying the ecodesign concept to new products. Additionally, the implementation of the Digital Product Passport (DPP) and its impact on the industry will be examined.

Packaging, Waste, and New Tax Obligations

The second day will focus on packaging and packaging waste, with special attention to Regulation (EU) 2025/40, which will introduce crucial changes regarding recyclability, recycled content in plastic packaging, and requirements for reusable packaging. Experts from organizations such as Anaip, Andersen, Procircular, Food Chain ID, Coca-Cola, and Latu will provide practical insights into the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) model and its fiscal implications, as well as the tax on non-reusable plastic packaging.

Opportunities for Transforming the Sector

Beyond legislative challenges, OKPLAST will also explore opportunities to transform the industry, covering topics such as microplastics, critical raw materials (CRMs), changes in food contact materials legislation—including the current status of recycled plastics for food contact—and the new REACH requirements for polymer registration. The seminar will also address emerging international commitments stemming from the UN-led Global Plastics Treaty, which will have a significant impact on the circular economy worldwide.

This forum, featuring the participation of organizations such as AESAN, Anarpla, CECA Magán Abogados and Women Sustainability Action, EsPlásticos, Plastics Europe, PolicyRegulatory, the REACH-CLP Information Portal, UNE, and Zerya, has established itself as a key event for companies aiming to anticipate risks, identify opportunities, and successfully position themselves in an industry undergoing profound transformation toward a more sustainable, safer, and globally aligned economy focused on health and environmental challenges.

