SPECTRO Expands xSORT Handheld XRF Applications for Geology, Mining, Environmental Testing, and Compliance Screening

SPECTRO Analytical Instruments has expanded the capabilities of its SPECTRO xSORT handheld XRF analyzer — designed for rapid, on-site elemental analysis — to support a broader range of applications, including geology, mining, environmental screening, and compliance testing.

The new application packages, which enable these expanded capabilities, are available immediately:

Geology and Mining: Geological and mining operations demand fast, reliable analysis of ores, concentrates, and tailings—often involving a wide range of elements and concentration levels. The SPECTRO xSORT delivers rapid, accurate measurements across diverse sample types, even in remote or challenging field conditions.

Environmental: For environmental screening, the SPECTRO xSORT enables fast, on-site analysis of soil, sediment, waste, and other materials for the presence of heavy metals and toxic elements — supporting efficient clearance and remediation decisions.

Compliance: National and international regulations increasingly restrict hazardous substances in consumer goods and industrial products. Covering elements from magnesium (Mg) to uranium (U), the SPECTRO xSORT is an ideal screening tool for verifying compliance with environmental and product safety standards.

The redesigned SPECTRO xSORT handheld XRF is now more compact and better balanced than previous models, making it ideal for extended, fatigue-free, one-handed use. Ergonomic enhancements include a light-squeeze trigger, a large 5-inch high-definition display with a wide viewing angle, and extra physical buttons optimized for gloved hands, ensuring all-day comfort and ease of use.

The analyzer can be paired with a portable sample chamber or mounted in its docking station for added convenience. Both allow operation from an external PC. When connected to the powerful XRF Analyzer Pro software, users can access features that allow an unprecedented expansion of analytical capabilities, bringing the power of full-fledged benchtop analysis to the handheld world. The combination offers several advantages, including comprehensive data storage, customizable output and export, qualitative analysis, full post-processing, and user calibration.

The SPECTRO xSORT handheld XRF analyzer is renowned for its advanced analytical performance and user-friendly design. It delivers maximum flexibility with factory-installed methods that cover a wide range of elements and matrices, enabling users to switch between samples without altering the methods. Experienced users can also perform on-site calibration using a PC for uncommon elements or specialized applications.

AMECARE Performance Services maximizes uptime, optimizes performance, and extends the equipment life of all SPECTRO elemental analyzers with high-value, customized support from a network of hundreds of experienced service engineers in 50 countries.

The new application packages for the SPECTRO xSORT handheld ED-XRF spectrometers are available immediately from SPECTRO Analytical Instruments.