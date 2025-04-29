Posted in | News | Materials Analysis

Characterizing Earth Materials with Deep-Learning-Enhanced Electron Microscopy

A recent study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Machine Learning and Computation presents a new image enhancement process for scanning electron microscopy (SEM) data sets, called Deep-Learning-Enhanced Electron Microscopy (DLE-EM). DLE-EM significantly improved resolution and accelerated imaging speeds by up to 16 times.

Engineer Scientist wearing Coverall, Gloves Uses Microscope to Inspect Samples

Image Credit: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.com

Background

Earth materials such as rocks contain complex microstructures—grain boundaries, preferred orientations, twinning, and porosity—that record geological history and influence subsurface reservoirs used for nuclear waste disposal, geothermal energy, and hydrogen and carbon storage. Accurately characterizing these microstructures is critical for assessing the effectiveness of subsurface engineering activities.

While optical, electron, and X-ray microscopy techniques are used to study rock microstructures, they face limitations in time and resolution, particularly when capturing statistically meaningful sample sizes during deformation studies. Deep learning offers a way to overcome these challenges.

Related Stories

This study proposes DLE-EM as a method to enhance SEM images and improve throughput for geological analysis.

Methods

The researchers developed a Python-based workflow to collect large data sets of rock microstructures. The approach involved acquiring one or more high-resolution (HR) regions within a low-resolution (LR) SEM image.

The first step was template matching, identifying the location of the HR region within the LR map using normalized cross-correlation and Fast Fourier Transform techniques for efficiency. After locating the HR region, a two-step registration process minimized image disparities by optimizing a deformation matrix for pixel-level alignment.

Once images were registered, a Generative Adversarial Network (GAN) was trained to construct HR outputs from LR inputs. Training involved 46–300 epochs using a mean squared error (MSE) loss function, with an additional mean absolute error (MAE) training applied for Berea sandstone models.

Berea sandstone was used as a case study and primary benchmark to gauge the effectiveness of the proposed DLE-EM. Meanwhile, the generalization proficiency of the trained benchmark model was evaluated using data sets of three other distinct rock samples: gabbro, serpentinite, and schist.

Results and Discussion

Training outcomes varied significantly between the two loss functions. Models trained with MSE converged faster, were more stable, and showed no visual artifacts. In contrast, models trained with MAE exhibited dual modes and higher noise, consistent with fluctuations in discriminator loss.

After 50 epochs (MSE) and 150 epochs (MAE), both models effectively captured key geological features such as inclusions, grain boundaries, veins, cracks, and textures. The MSE model reached optimal performance sooner, while the MAE model required extended training.

Imaging a standard geological thin section at 50 nm resolution with a 3 µs dwell time typically takes over 17 days. Using the DLE-EM workflow, where only 10% of the sample is scanned at high resolution and the rest upscaled, a sixfold increase in throughput was achieved, reducing scanning time to under 3 days.

In the Berea sandstone case, beam time was cut by nearly a factor of nine. When applying a pre-trained model to new samples, high-resolution scanning was not required for every dataset, streamlining the process and boosting throughput by up to 16 times.

Download your PDF copy now!

Conclusion

The DLE-EM workflow demonstrated the ability to produce high-resolution, large field-of-view SEM images, enabling detailed characterization of complex rock microstructures across broader spatial scales.

This method improves statistical representation of geological features, allowing better predictions of fluid flow, reservoir behavior, and mechanical properties. DLE-EM has clear applications in subsurface engineering fields such as carbon and hydrogen storage, geothermal energy, and studies of fluid-rock interaction, seismicity, and geological evolution.

Journal Reference

Melick, H. van, Taylor, R., & Plümper, O. (2025). Deep‐Learning‐Enhanced Electron Microscopy for Earth Material Characterization. Journal of Geophysical Research Machine Learning and Computation2(2). DOI: 10.1029/2024jh000549, https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2024JH000549

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.

Nidhi Dhull

Written by

Nidhi Dhull

Nidhi Dhull is a freelance scientific writer, editor, and reviewer with a PhD in Physics. Nidhi has an extensive research experience in material sciences. Her research has been mainly focused on biosensing applications of thin films. During her Ph.D., she developed a noninvasive immunosensor for cortisol hormone and a paper-based biosensor for E. coli bacteria. Her works have been published in reputed journals of publishers like Elsevier and Taylor & Francis. She has also made a significant contribution to some pending patents.  

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dhull, Nidhi. (2025, April 29). Characterizing Earth Materials with Deep-Learning-Enhanced Electron Microscopy. AZoM. Retrieved on April 29, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64514.

  • MLA

    Dhull, Nidhi. "Characterizing Earth Materials with Deep-Learning-Enhanced Electron Microscopy". AZoM. 29 April 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64514>.

  • Chicago

    Dhull, Nidhi. "Characterizing Earth Materials with Deep-Learning-Enhanced Electron Microscopy". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64514. (accessed April 29, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Dhull, Nidhi. 2025. Characterizing Earth Materials with Deep-Learning-Enhanced Electron Microscopy. AZoM, viewed 29 April 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64514.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback