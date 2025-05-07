Posted in | News | Materials Science

Novel Mechanical Metamaterials with Magnetically Controlled Properties

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Reviewed by Lexie CornerMay 7 2025

Researchers from Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) and Harvard University have experimentally demonstrated that new artificial materials known as metamaterials, with magnetic properties, can have their mechanical and structural behavior reprogrammed without altering their composition. This breakthrough could drive innovations in fields such as soft robotics and biomedicine.

Image of a press compressing magnetic metamaterials
Image of a press compressing magnetic metamaterials. Image Credit: Universidad Carlos III de Madrid

The study explains how flexible magnets embedded within the structure of mechanical metamaterials can be used to reprogram their behavior.

What is innovative about our proposal is the incorporation of small flexible magnets integrated into a rotating rhomboid matrix that allows the stiffness and energy absorption capacity of the structure to be modified by simply changing the distribution of these magnets or applying an external magnetic field. This confers unique properties that are not present in conventional materials or in nature.

Daniel García-González, Study Author, Department of Continuum Mechanics and Structural Analysis, Universidad Carlos III de Madrid

When we design new materials, we usually focus on their chemical composition and microstructure, but with metamaterials, we can also play with their internal geometry and spatial arrangement,” said Daniel García-González

This marks an important step toward creating reconfigurable mechanical structures for applications in aerospace, impact protection, and robotics. According to the researchers, the potential uses for this type of metastructure are vast.

From impact protection structures and adaptive components in soft robotics to intelligent shock-absorbing systems in exoskeletons. In the field of sports, they could be used to modify the mechanical response of a sports shoe sole by means of the interactions of the elements incorporated into it, making certain areas more flexible or rigid to improve the footfall of a person or a runner.

Josué Aranda Ruiz, Researcher, Department of Continuum Mechanics and Structural Analysis, Universidad Carlos III de Madrid

Related Stories

Innovative possibilities are also opening up in biomedicine. For example, we could introduce modifications of these structures in an obstructed blood vessel and, by applying an external magnetic field, expand the matrix to unblock it,” pointed out Ruiz.

Researchers from Harvard and UC3M conducted the study by analyzing a range of materials and examining how their behavior changed based on magnetic orientation.

They explored how factors such as magnet placement, residual magnetization, and stiffness affected the static and dynamic responses of the metamaterial. The results showed that simply adjusting the orientation of the magnets could significantly alter the material’s performance. They also evaluated how these materials could be scaled up for use in dynamic impact tests.

By modifying the position of the magnets to modulate the magnetic interaction between them, we can achieve completely different behaviors in the material,” said Carlos Pérez-García, a researcher in UC3M’s Department of Continuum Mechanics and Structural Analysis.

The project was supported by Spain’s Ministry of Science and Innovation and the European Research Council’s 4D-BIOMAP initiative, part of the Horizon 2020 programme. It also contributes to ongoing technology transfer efforts in soft robotics with the company Monodon (Navantia).

🔬 Metamateriales magnéticos reprogramables: el futuro de la robótica y la biomedicina

Video Credit: Universidad Carlos III de Madrid

Journal Reference:

‌Perez‐Garcia, C., et al. (2025) Reprogrammable Mechanical Metamaterials via Passive and Active Magnetic Interactions. Advanced Materials. doi.org/10.1002/adma.202412353.

Source:

Universidad Carlos III de Madrid

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback