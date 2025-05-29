Metrohm Spectro, Inc. Successfully Passes ISO 9001:2015 Registration Audit

Metrohm Spectro, Inc., a leading manufacturer of spectroscopy instruments and components, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its ISO 9001:2015 registration audit. This milestone reflects the company’s continued commitment to delivering high-quality products and services while maintaining rigorous standards for operational excellence.

The ISO 9001:2015 certification is an internationally recognized standard for quality management systems. Achieving certification confirms that Metrohm Spectro’s quality processes meet the requirements for consistently delivering products that meet customer and regulatory expectations.