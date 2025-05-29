Metrohm Spectro, Inc. Successfully Passes ISO 9001:2015 Registration Audit

Metrohm Spectro, Inc., a leading manufacturer of spectroscopy instruments and components, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its ISO 9001:2015 registration audit. This milestone reflects the company’s continued commitment to delivering high-quality products and services while maintaining rigorous standards for operational excellence.
The ISO 9001:2015 certification is an internationally recognized standard for quality management systems. Achieving certification confirms that Metrohm Spectro’s quality processes meet the requirements for consistently delivering products that meet customer and regulatory expectations.
“This accomplishment is a testament to the dedication of our entire team and our ongoing focus on quality and continuous improvement,” said John Manfield, Director of Operations.
"We’re proud to uphold these standards as we continue to support our customers with reliable, high-performance instrumentation and components.” About Metrohm Spectro, Inc. Located in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Metrohm Spectro, Inc. is an ISO 9001-certified manufacturer of high-quality spectroscopy instruments and components, including lasers and high-performance semiconductor diode light source systems used in a variety of scientific and industrial applications.