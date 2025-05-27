Posted in | News | Clean Technology

Enhancing Cotton Fabrics with Bio-Based Heat Storage Materials for Thermal Comfort

A new study published in Scientific Reports explores the use of bio-organic phase change materials (PCMs) to improve the thermal comfort of cotton fabrics.

Researchers developed PCM composites using gelatin modified with fatty acids and incorporated either coconut oil or octadecanol. These composites were applied to cotton fabrics to enhance their ability to regulate temperature.

Close up of clothing tag with recycle icon

Image Credit: triocean/Shutterstock.com

Background

PCMs are used in textiles to create thermoregulated fabrics by storing and releasing latent heat during phase transitions. However, because PCMs can melt and leak, they require a stable host material to contain them and maintain functionality.

To address this, various host materials have been developed, including natural polymers like gelatin. Gelatin is particularly suitable due to its high molecular weight, biodegradability, and non-toxicity.

Coconut oil, which also has a high latent heat capacity, has seen limited use in textiles despite its potential. This study explored its viability as a natural, low-cost, and sustainable PCM for textile applications.

Methods

PCM composites were prepared by mixing gelatin-fatty acid esters with either coconut oil or octadecanol at varying molar ratios (10 %, 20 %, and 30 %). The mixtures were heated at 90 °C for two hours. Fabric treatment solutions were then formulated by dispersing these composites in water, with concentrations of 30, 50, and 100 g/L, using a surfactant to aid dispersion.

Related Stories

Cotton fabrics were treated with the PCM solutions using the pad-dry-cure method. This involved padding the fabric, drying it at 80 °C for 15 minutes, and then curing it in an air oven at 100 °C for five minutes. Two dyeing approaches were tested: one where the fabric was treated before dyeing with a reactive dye (treated-then-dyed), and another where dyeing was done before PCM treatment (dyed-then-treated).

Both treated and untreated fabric samples were analyzed using Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR), scanning electron microscopy (SEM), and differential scanning calorimetry (DSC) over a temperature range of 0 to 70 °C. The thermal performance of PCM-treated fabrics was assessed using the duration index, while insulation was evaluated based on resistance to dry heat transfer.

Color properties were measured using a Datacolor reflectance spectrophotometer. The dyed fabrics were also tested for washing fastness, tensile strength, and elongation at break.

Results and Discussion

Cotton fabrics treated with PCM composites (made from gelatin, stearic acid, and either octadecanol or coconut oil) showed improved thermal regulation compared to untreated fabric. These treatments enhanced the fabric’s thermal insulation and reduced temperature fluctuations. The gelatin/stearic acid/coconut oil combination provided higher latent heat storage than the octadecanol-based composite and the uncoated fabric.

Microscopy revealed that both PCM composites formed a uniform thin film on the fiber surface, which helped improve heat retention and thermal performance. Treated fabrics were also reported to feel more comfortable and showed stronger color properties than untreated samples.

When comparing dyeing methods, fabrics dyed first and then treated (dyed-then-treated) performed better in terms of thermal conductivity and heat storage than those treated before dyeing (treated-then-dyed). Thermal conductivity tests confirmed that fabrics treated with either octadecanol or coconut oil had significantly higher conductivity than untreated samples, with the treated-then-dyed fabrics showing the lowest conductivity values.

Durability testing showed slight performance loss after five washing cycles, but properties improved again by the tenth cycle. The treated fabric maintained its heat storage ability, and changes in color strength remained within acceptable limits.

Download your PDF copy now!

Conclusion

The study shows that natural PCMs like coconut oil can effectively enhance the thermal comfort of cotton fabrics. When combined with gelatin and stearic acid, coconut oil outperformed octadecanol in thermal regulation, offering a sustainable and affordable alternative.

Although the PCM layer slightly reduced fabric thickness, it improved insulation by forming a stable, heat-retaining surface. These results suggest natural PCM treatments are a viable option for creating comfortable, thermally adaptive textiles.

Journal Reference

Zayed, M., Ghazal, H., Othman, HA., El-Aziz, EA., Hassabo, AG. (2025). Functionalization of cotton fabric using bio-organic heat storage materials for human protection and thermal comfortability. Scientific Reports. DOI: 10.1038/s41598-025-01328-0, https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-025-01328-0

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.

Nidhi Dhull

Written by

Nidhi Dhull

Nidhi Dhull is a freelance scientific writer, editor, and reviewer with a PhD in Physics. Nidhi has an extensive research experience in material sciences. Her research has been mainly focused on biosensing applications of thin films. During her Ph.D., she developed a noninvasive immunosensor for cortisol hormone and a paper-based biosensor for E. coli bacteria. Her works have been published in reputed journals of publishers like Elsevier and Taylor & Francis. She has also made a significant contribution to some pending patents.  

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dhull, Nidhi. (2025, May 27). Enhancing Cotton Fabrics with Bio-Based Heat Storage Materials for Thermal Comfort. AZoM. Retrieved on May 27, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64597.

  • MLA

    Dhull, Nidhi. "Enhancing Cotton Fabrics with Bio-Based Heat Storage Materials for Thermal Comfort". AZoM. 27 May 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64597>.

  • Chicago

    Dhull, Nidhi. "Enhancing Cotton Fabrics with Bio-Based Heat Storage Materials for Thermal Comfort". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64597. (accessed May 27, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Dhull, Nidhi. 2025. Enhancing Cotton Fabrics with Bio-Based Heat Storage Materials for Thermal Comfort. AZoM, viewed 27 May 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64597.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback