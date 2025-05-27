Posted in | News | Materials Science

Machine Learning Unlocks Carbyne’s Potential as a Highly Sensitive Sensor

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Reviewed by Lexie CornerMay 28 2025

Researchers from China, Japan, France, Italy, and Austria, led by the University of Vienna, have fully unraveled a long-standing materials science mystery using machine learning, advanced theoretical models, and Raman spectroscopy.

Published in Nature Communications, the study demonstrates that carbyne (a one-dimensional chain of carbon atoms) exhibits unique vibrational states that make it highly sensitive to external influences, suggesting broad potential for sensor applications.

Schematic representation of carbyne stabilized inside small-diameter double-walled carbon nanotubes.
Schematic representation of carbyne stabilized inside small-diameter double-walled carbon nanotubes. Image Credit: Emil Parth, Faculty of Physics, University of Vienna

Understanding the quantum mechanical interactions between individual atoms is essential for designing next-generation materials. For years, scientists have been puzzled by unusual vibrational states observed between carbon chains (carbyne) and carbon nanotubes—states that defied existing theoretical explanations.

All macroscopic material properties—such as electrical conductivity, magnetism, optical behavior, and elasticity—are governed by quantum-level interactions. Researchers use Raman spectroscopy, a method that probes the interaction between light and matter, to identify the vibrational eigenstates of atomic nuclei in materials.

Related Stories

In a major breakthrough nine years ago, Thomas Pichler's group at the University of Vienna succeeded in stabilizing carbyne inside carbon nanotubes for the first time. Carbyne, which exists only in these confined conditions, has tunable electronic properties relevant to semiconductor applications and may possess the highest tensile strength of any known material.

However, the experiment revealed an unexpected system state that did not align with existing theoretical models and was initially misinterpreted.

In the new study, the researchers revisited this anomaly in greater detail. Leveraging recent advancements in machine learning, they developed a new theoretical framework that explains the counterintuitive interactions between the carbon chains and the nanotube walls. This model sheds light on previously unaccounted-for coupling effects and opens up new directions for nanoscale material design and sensor development.

Although the chain and the nanotube are electronically isolated and therefore do not exchange electrons, they are subject to an unexpectedly strong coupling between the vibrations of the two nanostructures.

 Emil Parth, Study Lead Author, University of Vienna

In other words, the carbyne and the surrounding nanotube can interact electronically, despite appearing electronically isolated in classical terms. This form of quantum mechanical vibrational coupling is typically weak, but in this case, it is exceptionally strong due to the chain’s unique electronic properties and inherent structural instability.

What makes carbyne particularly interesting is its pronounced sensitivity to external influences, which drives strong interaction with the nanotube environment. The study also reveals that this interaction is bidirectional: the presence of carbyne not only responds to but also modifies the nanotube’s properties, though in a way that challenges earlier assumptions.

The sensitivity of carbyne to external influences is crucial for its potential application in future materials and devices as a contactless optical sensor on the nanoscale, for example, as a local temperature sensor for heat transport measurements.

Thomas Pichler, Head of Research Group, University of Vienna

The EU funded the study through the ERC-SYN grant MORE-TEM.

Journal Reference:

Parth, E., et al. (2025) Anharmonic effects control interaction of carbyne confined in carbon nanotubes shaping their vibrational properties. Nature Communications. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-025-59863-3.

Source:

Universität Wien

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback