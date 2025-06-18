Posted in | News | Business | Events

Join One Day @ J&J in Massachusetts This Year!

Jun 18 2025

Looking to optimize productivity and safety when handling bulk solids- Jenike & Johanson will be hosting its popular, interactive seminar One Day @ J&J, July 24, 2025 and equip attendees with practical strategies for improving bulk solids handling processes in any industry.

Participants will have the opportunity to:

  • Gain expertise in implementing proven techniques for maximizing production efficiencies.
  • Identify, address, and prevent common challenges in bulk solids handling.
  • Explore material flow patterns and property testing, and leverage critical feeder design tips.
  • Discover segregation mechanisms and effective solutions.

Participants can expect a full laboratory tour, live demonstrations, and ample networking opportunities. Also included is a catered lunch and an after-class happy hour.

One Day @ J&J offers a unique opportunity to learn from industry experts and gain practical insights into the science of bulk solids handling.

