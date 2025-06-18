Join One Day @ J&J in Massachusetts This Year!

Looking to optimize productivity and safety when handling bulk solids- Jenike & Johanson will be hosting its popular, interactive seminar One Day @ J&J, July 24, 2025 and equip attendees with practical strategies for improving bulk solids handling processes in any industry.

Participants will have the opportunity to:

Gain expertise in implementing proven techniques for maximizing production efficiencies.

Identify, address, and prevent common challenges in bulk solids handling.

Explore material flow patterns and property testing, and leverage critical feeder design tips.

Discover segregation mechanisms and effective solutions.

Participants can expect a full laboratory tour, live demonstrations, and ample networking opportunities. Also included is a catered lunch and an after-class happy hour.

One Day @ J&J offers a unique opportunity to learn from industry experts and gain practical insights into the science of bulk solids handling.