New Ultrapyc 7000 Series Expands Anton Paar’s Gas Pycnometer Lineup

Anton Paar presents a significant addition to the renowned and proven Ultrapyc series of gas pycnometers. The two new additions – Ultrapyc 7000 and Ultrapyc 7000 Micro – deliver high throughput with advanced automation and precision for small samples.

Built-in Peltier control widens the current industry-best temperature range to 3 °C to 60 °C, while new sample cell sizes extend the number of sample materials that can be measured. Coupled with advanced features across the lineup, these additions ensure the Ultrapyc series remains the most accurate and precise automated gas pycnometers on the market today.

Typical applications

Gas pycnometers are the instruments of choice for accurately measuring the true density of solid materials by employing Archimedes’ principle of fluid displacement and Boyle’s law of gas expansion. Accurate true density measurement is essential in a wide variety of industries and applications, including:

Additive manufacturing and powder metallurgy

Asphalt, bitumen, and road materials

Battery research and energy storage

Ceramics and refractories

Construction materials and binders

Food science and nutraceuticals

Pharmaceutical development and production

Polymers, plastics, and foams

Four Solutions Tailored to Your Measurement Needs

Ultrapyc 3000, Ultrapyc 5000, Ultrapyc 7000, and Ultrapyc 7000 Micro all feature an intuitive user interface that makes it easy to navigate, adjust settings, and control measurements. Multiple built-in reference chambers and the self-aligning TruLock lid closure system ensure consistently accurate measurements with any of the supplied sample cells.

With a choice of expansion direction (including the PowderProtect system for measuring very fine powders) and built-in temperature control, the Ultrapyc series provides maximum flexibility in sample measurement.