Photothermal Spectroscopy Corp. Launches stRAMos™ — A Breakthrough SRS, Stimulated Raman Microscope Based on Photothermal Detection

Photothermal Spectroscopy Corp. today announced the release of stRAMos™, a next-generation Raman microscope based on photothermal detection of Stimulated Raman scattering, or SRS. This new system delivers unmatched speed, sensitivity, spatial resolution, and multimodal imaging capabilities for life science and materials research.

stRAMos™. Image Credit: Photothermal Spectroscopy Corp.

The stRAMos microscope introduces a 10x sensitivity improvement over conventional SRS techniques, achieving sub-300 nm spatial resolution and enabling ultrafast hyperspectral imaging with laser tuning speeds as fast as 25 ms per wavenumber. This breakthrough performance is powered by PhotoThermalSRS™ or PT-SRS, which detects the photothermal signal generated during stimulated Raman scattering—unlocking new levels of chemical contrast and experimental flexibility.

“Researchers have long sought a single platform that combines sensitivity, resolution, and ease of use without compromise,” stated Dr Mustafa Kansiz, Director of Product Management. “stRAMos delivers on that promise, enabling real-time live-cell imaging, 3D volumetric chemical mapping, and integrated multimodal capabilities that accelerate scientific discovery.”

Prof. Ji-Xin Cheng, of Boston University, whose lab pioneered the PT-SRS imaging technique (Science Advances, 2023), added “The development of Stimulated Raman Photothermal microscopy, now commercially known as PhotoThermalSRS, represents a significant advance in vibrational spectroscopy. By dramatically improving sensitivity while maintaining spatial resolution, this technique opens up exciting possibilities for imaging live cells and tissues in ways that were previously not possible. We anticipate it will have a transformative impact on life science and materials research by allowing scientists to probe dynamic molecular processes with unprecedented clarity.”

Key features of stRAMos™ include:

Up to 10,000 times faster than confocal Raman microscope (for a single band).

Up to 10x higher sensitivity than SRS microscopy.

≤300 nm spatial resolution for high-definition chemical imaging.

Real-time, label-free live-cell and sub-cell imaging.

3D volumetric imaging with sub-micron axial resolution.

Multimodal integration with O-PTIR, fluorescence microscopy, and spontaneous Raman spectroscopy.

Robust, user-friendly design with no manual laser alignment required.

The platform’s multimodal capabilities uniquely allow researchers to combine PT-SRS with Optical Photothermal Infrared Spectroscopy (O-PTIR) and fluorescence microscopy, enabling comprehensive correlative chemical analysis within a single system.

Applications of stRAMos include:

Live-cell characterization.

Label-free tissue imaging with depth profiling.

Biomolecular structure analysis.

Advanced life science and materials research.

To learn more about the stRAMos Photothermal Stimulated Raman Microscope, visit www.photothermal.com/products/stramos.