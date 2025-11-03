DELO Enables Smaller Dispensing Volumes and Reduces Carbon Emissions at the Same Time

DELO is expanding its DELO-ACTIVIS product line with the introduction of the new DELO-ACTIVIS 330. More compact than the DELO-ACTIVIS 600, this system is easier to integrate into existing production lines and is ideal for small dispensing volumes starting at 4 µl. Based on the activation on the flow technology, DELO-ACTIVIS combines dispensing and curing of adhesive in a single step, offering maximum design flexibility, high process reliability, and up to 98 % reduction in carbon emissions.

The new DELO-ACTIVIS 330 is ideal for small dispensing volumes and integrates easily into existing production lines. Image Credit: DELO

With DELO ACTIVIS 330, the adhesive manufacturer is responding to high customer demand for compact system solutions and smaller dispensing volumes. Measuring just about 387 mm in height, the new model is about 80 mm smaller and more compact than the DELO ACTIVIS 600. This allows for easier integration into existing production lines while ensuring precise micro dispensing down to 4 µl.



With the launch of the DELO-ACTIVIS 330, DELO is also expanding its range of high-tech adhesives developed specifically for the activation on the flow process - increasing from three to eight adhesive formulations. The portfolio covers a wide performance spectrum: from low viscosity to pasty, transparent to black, and soft elastic to high strength. These products give customers maximum design flexibility while enabling faster, space saving, and more sustainable production processes.



All DELO ACTIVIS systems concept solutions are based on DELO’s patented activation on the flow process technology. During dispensing, the adhesive is pre activated through integrated irradiation, initiating curing before the material even reaches the component. This ensures reliable bonding even in shadowed areas and with materials that are opaque to light. An optional post light fixation step prevents slipping or leaking, allowing immediate further processing of components. This process reduces energy consumption and up to 98 % carbon emissions compared to conventional oven curing.



“Our DELO-ACTIVIS 600 is already in series production with well-known automotive suppliers,” says Thomas Scharf, Product Manager for Equipment at DELO. “The new DELO-ACTIVIS 330 and the new adhesives have also generated strong interest. Early customer feedback has been very positive - especially highlighting how easily the system integrates into existing production lines and its impressive process speed.”



DELO-ACTIVIS 330 and other system solutions will be showcased at SEMICON Europa in Munich from November 18 to 21, Hall C1, Booth 755.