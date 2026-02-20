Easily Integrate HORIBA Spectroscopy Components into Custom Systems

Piscataway, NJ February 19, 2026 – HORIBA is proud to announce the release of EzSpec-SDK, a flexible and robust software development kit designed to seamlessly integrate HORIBA spectrometers and detectors into custom-designed systems and applications. EzSpec-SDK provides software developers who are writing their own software and integrating our components (CCDs, iHRs, and detectors) into customer solutions, with full control over HORIBA’s spectroscopy hardware using the following programming languages: Python, C++, C#, and LabVIEW.

The downloadable SDK includes complete documentation, starter code, and example applications - freely accessible via GitHub - enabling users to automate workflows, optimize parameters, and enhance reproducibility.

EzSpec-SDK supports the HORIBA MicroHR and iHR Spectrometers, the Syncerity?, Synapse?, SynapsePlus, SynapseEM and Symphony? II array detectors, and the single channel SpectrAcq3 detector. It enables control of gratings, slits, shutters, filters, and detector settings and includes full documentation and examples for rapid development.

Backed by dedicated HORIBA integration support, EzSpec-SDK uses an electronic license key (no dongle required) and is licensed per computer. Volume licensing is available.

For more information or to get started, visit https://www.horiba.com/int/scientific/products/detail/action/show/Product/ezspec-sdk-6853/or email us at: [email protected].

About HORIBA

Founded in 1953, HORIBA has explored a wide range of unique measurement and analysis technologies to meet global customer needs from 47 group companies and local sites spread across 29 countries and regions. Under the corporate motto Joy and Fun, the company has expanded and refined its core technologies to solve society’s energy issues of today and tomorrow. Our unique measurement and analysis technologies are valued in various fields of society including the three megatrend business fields of Energy & Environment, Biology & Healthcare and Materials & Semiconductor. For more information on HORIBA, visit https://www.horiba.com/int/company/about-horiba/home/